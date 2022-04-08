S&P 500   4,510.64 (+0.23%)
DOW   34,831.59 (+0.72%)
QQQ   351.86 (-0.63%)
AAPL   171.24 (-0.52%)
MSFT   300.23 (-0.38%)
FB   224.26 (+0.59%)
GOOGL   2,693.47 (-0.89%)
AMZN   3,123.54 (-1.02%)
TSLA   1,034.02 (-2.20%)
NVDA   233.66 (-3.48%)
BABA   104.85 (+0.56%)
NIO   20.18 (-0.88%)
AMD   101.78 (-1.87%)
CGC   6.81 (+1.34%)
MU   72.23 (-1.43%)
GE   89.82 (+0.40%)
T   24.14 (+1.73%)
F   15.33 (+2.47%)
DIS   132.51 (+0.49%)
AMC   18.89 (-4.26%)
PFE   55.15 (-0.02%)
PYPL   111.59 (-1.28%)
BA   176.79 (-0.66%)
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted in plot to loot 1MDB fund

Friday, April 8, 2022 | Tom Hays, Associated Press

Roger Ng, Marc Agnifilo
Former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng, left, leaves Brooklyn Federal court with attorney Marc Agnifilo, right, May 6, 2019, in New York. A jury began deliberations on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at a U.S. trial stemming from an audacious scheme involving former Goldman Sachs bankers to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs banker was convicted on Friday on bribery and other corruption charges accusing him of participating in a $4.5 billion scheme to ransack the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB.

A jury reached the verdict at the U.S. trial of Roger Ng in federal court in Brooklyn. Jurors heard nearly two months of evidence about tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks allegedly orchestrated by Malaysian financier and fugitive socialite Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

The embezzlement bankrolled lavish spending on jewels, art, a superyacht and luxury real estate. The spoils even helped finance wild parties and Hollywood movies, including the 2013 Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street” that starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

A former head of investment banking in Malaysia, Ng is the only Goldman banker to stand trial in the 1MDB scandal. The 49-year-old had pleaded not guilty to three counts — conspiring to launder money and violating two anti-bribery laws.

Prosecutors alleged that Ng and other Goldman Sachs bankers helped 1MDB raise $6.5 billion through bond sales — only to divert $4.5 billion of it to themselves and their co-conspirators through bribes and kickbacks.

“The harm to the people of Malaysia is immeasurable,” prosecutor Alixandra Smith said during closing arguments. “It is deeply unfair to everyone else who plays by the rules.”

Ng’s defense attorneys have described the looting of 1MDB state investment fund as “perhaps the single largest heist in the history of the world.” But they contend U.S. prosecutors scapegoated Ng for crimes committed by others, including the government’s star witness, Tim Leissner.

“Roger is basically the fall guy for this whole thing,” attorney Marc Agnifilo said. “And Tim Leissner is looking to close the biggest deal of his life.”

Agnifilo accused Leissner, a higher-ranking Goldman banker, of falsely implicating Ng in a bid for leniency in his own criminal case.

Leissner “never stopped lying ever, and he didn’t stop lying in this courtroom,” Agnifilo said.

During several days on the witness stand, Leissner testified that he, Ng and Low used offshore accounts and shell companies to “disguise the flow of funds.” The money laundering efforts also involved drawing up fake contracts with banks, he said.

“If we told any bank the truth, it wouldn’t work,” he said. “The house of cards would have fallen down.”

He also described a dinner in London around 2012 where Low informed he and Ng they would be receiving kickbacks. Leissner said he knew that would be illegal, but didn’t care because if the deal went through he would be “a hero” at Goldman Sachs.

Ng, he added, was “particularly glad he was going to be paid some money” because he felt the firm had undercompensated him over the years.

The defense claimed that some of the $35 million Ng received through Leissner — money prosecutors said were illicit proceeds from the scheme — was actually the proceeds of a legitimate business transaction between the two men’s wives.

On cross-examination, Ng's attorney sought to attack Leissner's credibility by peppering him with questions about his history of lying about his marital status. He admitted he forged documents in 2014 to dupe his now-estranged wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, into believing he was divorced so she would agree to marry him. Simmons is a model, reality TV personality and ex-wife of rap mogul Russell Simmons.

Leissner, 52, pleaded guilty in 2018 to paying millions of dollars in bribes to government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi. He was ordered to forfeit $43.7 million as part of his guilty plea and agreed to testify against Ng.

Low, who maintains his innocence, became well known in the New York City and Los Angeles club scenes. In 2012, he threw an opulent 31st birthday bash attended by DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities — a fete described by The Wall Street Journal as the “wildest party (Las) Vegas ever saw.”

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

