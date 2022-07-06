Exchange Stock Staring Up at Stiff Resistance

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) recently broke below its 1,000-day moving average before failing at the $100 level. Plus, equity and options trading volumes have been flat year-over-year versus the growth we witnessed a year ago post-Covid stimulus, and year-over-year comps could disappoint. Year-to-date, ICE sports a 30.4% year-to-date deficit.



The shift in sentiment in the options pits could provide headwinds. ICE’s 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.74 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) ranks higher than 98% of readings from the past year. In the same vein, the stock's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 0.45 sits higher than just 6% of readings from the last 12 months, showing a strong penchant for calls of late.



The equity is ripe for bear notes as well. Of the 10 analysts in coverage, seven carry a “strong buy” rating, plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $134.71 is a 41.8% premium to current levels.



Meanwhile, though still low, short interest increased 43% since the end of March as the equity has lurched lower, suggesting perhaps, that the short players have control of the exchange operator. Lastly, our recommended put has a leverage ratio of -5.8 and will double in a 15.8% drop in the underlying equity.

Subscribers to Schaeffer's Weekend Trader options recommendation service received this ICE commentary on Sunday night, along with a detailed options trade recommendation -- including complete entry and exit parameters. Learn more about why Weekend Trader is one of our most popular options trading services.

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.