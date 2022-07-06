×
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
Exchange Stock Staring Up at Stiff Resistance

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) recently broke below its 1,000-day moving average before failing at the $100 level. Plus, equity and options trading volumes have been flat year-over-year versus the growth we witnessed a year ago post-Covid stimulus, and year-over-year comps could disappoint. Year-to-date, ICE sports a 30.4% year-to-date deficit.
 
The shift in sentiment in the options pits could provide headwinds. ICE’s 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.74 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) ranks higher than 98% of readings from the past year. In the same vein, the stock's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 0.45 sits higher than just 6% of readings from the last 12 months, showing a strong penchant for calls of late.
 
The equity is ripe for bear notes as well. Of the 10 analysts in coverage, seven carry a “strong buy” rating, plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $134.71 is a 41.8% premium to current levels.
 
Meanwhile, though still low, short interest increased 43% since the end of March as the equity has lurched lower, suggesting perhaps, that the short players have control of the exchange operator. Lastly, our recommended put has a leverage ratio of -5.8 and will double in a 15.8% drop in the underlying equity.
 
Subscribers to Schaeffer's Weekend Trader options recommendation service received this ICE commentary on Sunday night, along with a detailed options trade recommendation -- including complete entry and exit parameters. Learn more about why Weekend Trader is one of our most popular options trading services.

