Executive Shakeup, Subscriber Growth Boost Netflix Stock

Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported fourth-quarter profits of 12 cents per share after yesterday's close -- missing Wall Street's estimates of 45 cents per share -- but met revenue expectations. However, the company added 7.66 million subscribers for the quarter, as opposed to the anticipated 4.57 million. CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings also stepped down from his role, and will be replaced by COO Greg Peters.

The equity is up 7.9% to trade at $340.64 at last check, as bull notes continue to blow tailwinds. In fact, Netflix stock earned no fewer than 17 price-target hikes this morning, including one from Cowen and Company to $440 from $405. Analysts remain split on NFLX, though, with 17 calling it a tepid "hold" or worse, while 16 say "strong buy."

Options traders are not holding back, either, with 102,000 calls and 120,000 puts exchanged so far today, which is seven times the average intraday volume. Most popular is the January 2023 350 call, with positions being opened there but expiring at the close.

Options look like a solid way to take advantage of Netflix stock's next moves, per its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 60% that sits in the relatively low 26h percentile of readings from the past year. Simply put, options traders are now pricing in low volatility expectations.

Digging deeper, the equity is today trading at its highest level since April, after bouncing off support at the 20-day moving average. Shares are also eyeing their best single-day percentage gain since Nov. 30, and have added more than 59% during the last nine months.

