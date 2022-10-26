QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)
QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)
QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)
QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)

Executives could forfeit some compensation under new rule

Wed., October 26, 2022 | Associated Press

In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington. Securities regulators wants to make sure publicly traded companies recover any executive compensation that’s awarded based on financial statements that are found to contain errors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, that it has adopted a rule that calls on national securities exchanges to require the companies whose stock they list to comply with the new compensation clawback policy. (AP Andrew Harnik, File)

Securities regulators wants to make sure publicly traded companies recover any executive compensation that’s awarded based on financial statements that are found to contain errors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it has adopted a rule that calls on national securities exchanges to require the companies whose stock they list to comply with the new compensation clawback policy.

Companies will have to disclose any instance when they recovered erroneously awarded incentive-based compensation, whether from a current or former executive. The rule applies to compensation paid out up to three years before the date when a company is required to disclose an accounting statement.

The rule complies with a requirement in Wall Street reform law known as the Dodd-Frank Act, which was enacted in 2010 following the financial crisis.

The policy will officially kick in 60 days following publication in the Federal Register.

SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, who was appointed to the commission in 2018 during the Trump administration, voted against the rule, arguing that, in some cases, it “could impose costs on shareholders greater than the benefits they derive from the clawbacks.”

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.