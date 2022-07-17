50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes

Expand Your Mobile Offerings Without Learning to Code

Saturday, July 16, 2022 | Entrepreneur


The internet is a land of opportunity for entrepreneurs. You can advertise your product, discover new audiences, and help customers purchase your products and services in a seamless way without them ever leaving the couch.

But building those digital solutions can often be expensive, time-consuming, and require a certain level of technical savvy that you might not have. That's why no-code programs have become so popular in recent years. With a no-code mobile solution like Linkcard, you can create a one-page website for pretty much everything that your customers and potential customers can access on their mobile devices.

Linkcard is designed to let you build mobile-first micro-sites in a matter of minutes. From social media and product or service portfolios to real estate, and much more, Linkcard offers templates for virtually every need you could possibly have for your business. Start with one of the hundreds of designer-made templates, customize them to your needs, and then start using them. That's it!

Linkcard offers free hosting for all of your sites and lets you share them in the blink of an eye across all of your feeds. You can connect your primary domain to drive traffic back to your main site to capture more leads and add tracking IDs to better analyze the performance of your Linkcard pages. Plus, Linkcard is fully GDPR-compliant so you don't have to worry about any accidental violations of privacy.

With a Linkcard Professional Plan, you'll have support for three mobile pages, access to pro tools, e-commerce tools, analytics, and much more. You can also remove the Linkcard branding to make each page truly your own. Start expanding your digital marketing without learning how to code. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Linkcard for 89 percent off $478 at just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lear right now?

Before you consider Lear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lear wasn't on the list.

While Lear currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.