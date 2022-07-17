Expand Your Mobile Offerings Without Learning to Code





The internet is a land of opportunity for entrepreneurs. You can advertise your product, discover new audiences, and help customers purchase your products and services in a seamless way without them ever leaving the couch.

But building those digital solutions can often be expensive, time-consuming, and require a certain level of technical savvy that you might not have. That's why no-code programs have become so popular in recent years. With a no-code mobile solution like Linkcard, you can create a one-page website for pretty much everything that your customers and potential customers can access on their mobile devices.

Linkcard is designed to let you build mobile-first micro-sites in a matter of minutes. From social media and product or service portfolios to real estate, and much more, Linkcard offers templates for virtually every need you could possibly have for your business. Start with one of the hundreds of designer-made templates, customize them to your needs, and then start using them. That's it!

Linkcard offers free hosting for all of your sites and lets you share them in the blink of an eye across all of your feeds. You can connect your primary domain to drive traffic back to your main site to capture more leads and add tracking IDs to better analyze the performance of your Linkcard pages. Plus, Linkcard is fully GDPR-compliant so you don't have to worry about any accidental violations of privacy.

With a Linkcard Professional Plan, you'll have support for three mobile pages, access to pro tools, e-commerce tools, analytics, and much more. You can also remove the Linkcard branding to make each page truly your own. Start expanding your digital marketing without learning how to code. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Linkcard for 89 percent off $478 at just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

