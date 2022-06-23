Experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17

×
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)

Experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | Mike Stobbe, AP Medical Writer


Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, an expert panel is recommending Moderna's COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17, marking another step toward bringing a second brand of vaccine for kids in that age group. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An expert panel backed a second COVID-19 vaccine option for kids ages 6 to 17 Thursday.

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously to recommend Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and adolescents. This group has been able to get shots shots made by Pfizer since last year.

The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the CDC, and become the government’s guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots — full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11. The doses are to be given about a month apart.

The FDA also authorized a third dose for kids with significantly weakened immune systems, to be given about a month after the second dose of the primary series. The CDC is expected to recommend the same thing.

Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.

How much demand there will be for the shots isn’t clear. Teens became eligible a year ago for Pfizer’s vaccine, which uses the same technology, and only 60% have gotten two doses. Shots for younger kids started in November; about 29% have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

More than 600 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in kids ages 5 to 17 in the U.S. Health officials also have voiced concern about the increased risk of long-lasting health problems in children after infection, such as diabetes or problems with smell or taste.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.