EXPLAINER: How would billionaire income tax work?

S&P 500   4,563.83 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,859.66 (+0.00%)
QQQ   363.40 (+1.13%)
AAPL   174.57 (-0.09%)
MSFT   307.64 (+1.30%)
FB   222.53 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,820.65 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,341.55 (+1.40%)
NVDA   277.14 (+0.08%)
BABA   114.12 (+1.00%)
NIO   20.78 (+4.37%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.06%)
CGC   7.99 (-8.06%)
MU   78.30 (+0.26%)
GE   91.79 (-2.37%)
T   23.79 (-0.21%)
F   16.41 (-0.36%)
DIS   137.01 (-1.53%)
AMC   26.38 (+30.34%)
PFE   53.21 (+0.81%)
PYPL   114.73 (+0.85%)
BA   187.97 (-0.52%)
S&P 500   4,563.83 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,859.66 (+0.00%)
QQQ   363.40 (+1.13%)
AAPL   174.57 (-0.09%)
MSFT   307.64 (+1.30%)
FB   222.53 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,820.65 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,341.55 (+1.40%)
NVDA   277.14 (+0.08%)
BABA   114.12 (+1.00%)
NIO   20.78 (+4.37%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.06%)
CGC   7.99 (-8.06%)
MU   78.30 (+0.26%)
GE   91.79 (-2.37%)
T   23.79 (-0.21%)
F   16.41 (-0.36%)
DIS   137.01 (-1.53%)
AMC   26.38 (+30.34%)
PFE   53.21 (+0.81%)
PYPL   114.73 (+0.85%)
BA   187.97 (-0.52%)
S&P 500   4,563.83 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,859.66 (+0.00%)
QQQ   363.40 (+1.13%)
AAPL   174.57 (-0.09%)
MSFT   307.64 (+1.30%)
FB   222.53 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,820.65 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,341.55 (+1.40%)
NVDA   277.14 (+0.08%)
BABA   114.12 (+1.00%)
NIO   20.78 (+4.37%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.06%)
CGC   7.99 (-8.06%)
MU   78.30 (+0.26%)
GE   91.79 (-2.37%)
T   23.79 (-0.21%)
F   16.41 (-0.36%)
DIS   137.01 (-1.53%)
AMC   26.38 (+30.34%)
PFE   53.21 (+0.81%)
PYPL   114.73 (+0.85%)
BA   187.97 (-0.52%)
S&P 500   4,563.83 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,859.66 (+0.00%)
QQQ   363.40 (+1.13%)
AAPL   174.57 (-0.09%)
MSFT   307.64 (+1.30%)
FB   222.53 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,820.65 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,341.55 (+1.40%)
NVDA   277.14 (+0.08%)
BABA   114.12 (+1.00%)
NIO   20.78 (+4.37%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.06%)
CGC   7.99 (-8.06%)
MU   78.30 (+0.26%)
GE   91.79 (-2.37%)
T   23.79 (-0.21%)
F   16.41 (-0.36%)
DIS   137.01 (-1.53%)
AMC   26.38 (+30.34%)
PFE   53.21 (+0.81%)
PYPL   114.73 (+0.85%)
BA   187.97 (-0.52%)

EXPLAINER: How would billionaire income tax work?

Monday, March 28, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office of the White House, on March 4, 2022, in Washington. A “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” included in President Joe Biden's proposed budget for the next fiscal year is part of the administration’s larger effort to reduce the federal deficit over the next decade. The White House says the proposal would eliminate the "sheltering of income for decades or generations.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” is included in President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal — part of the administration’s effort to reduce the federal deficit over the next decade and fund new spending. The proposal “eliminates the inefficient sheltering of income for decades or generations,” the White House says.

Whether Congress will approve is a major question as the administration outlines its hope to tax the nation's highest earners.

Here's how it would work:

HOW WOULD THE TAX APPLY?

The budget proposes that households worth more than $100 million pay at least 20% in taxes on both income and “unrealized gains”— the increase in an unsold investment’s value. For many wealthy individuals, the administration says, that “true income” never gets taxed since it can be held onto for decades and sometimes generations.

Biden's proposal would allow wealthy households to spread some payments on unrealized gains over nine years, and then for five years on new income going forward. Stretching payments over multiple years is meant to smooth yearly variations in investment income, while still ensuring that the wealthiest end up paying a minimum tax rate of 20 percent. In effect, the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax payments are a prepayment of tax obligations these households will owe when they later realize their gains.

This is an extremely nuanced policy. The tax is targeting the ultra wealthy. It's taxing gains achieved from their wealth, but it's real and unrealized income rather than simply the underlying assets.

That's why David Gamage, a tax law professor at Indiana University says “it's not a wealth tax, it's an income tax reform." He says, “This is a minimum income tax that includes the true economic value” of income that can be held for a very long time, he said.

WHO WOULD SEE THE IMPACT?

Roughly 700 billionaires would be affected by the tax proposal, the White House says, estimating that these individuals increased their wealth in 2021 by $1 trillion, paying roughly 8 percent of their income and unrealized gains in taxes.

“A firefighter or teacher can pay double that tax rate," according to the White House.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet and Michael Bloomberg are just a well-known few individuals who could see the earnings on their holdings taxed under this proposal if it were to become law.

HOW MUCH MONEY WOULD IT RAISE?

According to the White House, $361 billion over 10 years. The budget proposal contains an additional $1.4 trillion worth of revenue raisers, which would include a higher top tax rate of 39.6% on individuals and an increase in the corporate tax rate to 28%.

HOW DO VOTERS FEEL?

The subject of tax avoidance has grown in recent years. A ProPublica report from last June outlined how the wealthiest Americans can legally pay income taxes that are a fraction of what middle income Americans pay on their income. And a Pew Research Center study from last April states that most Americans — some 59 percent— say they are bothered “a lot” that some corporations and wealthy people don’t pay their fair share in taxes.

A 2017 Gallup poll states that slightly more than six in 10 Americans say that upper-income people pay too little in taxes.

IS CONGRESS LIKELY TO APPROVE THIS MEASURE?

Donald Williamson, an accounting and taxation professor at American University in Washington, said “a couple of years ago, I would've laughed out loud. Today it’s conceivable."

The highest likelihood is through “reconciliation” — a budget process for passing fiscal legislation with a simple majority of Senate votes.

That will require buy-in from West Virginia Sen. Joe Machin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who have each objected to proposals to tax the ultra-wealthy in the past.

Steve Wamhoff, director of tax policy at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, says the Democrats “have got this reconciliation vehicle that they can use that to pass legislation."

"This is a step toward a much fairer tax code."

___

Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.