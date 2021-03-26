EXPLAINER: Sanctioned Myanmar army businesses span spectrum

Friday, March 26, 2021 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, a man shows new currency notes outside a bank in Yangon, Myanmar. U.S. and UK sanctions targeting two huge Myanmar military-controlled conglomerates following last month's coup is the most recent attempt to cut them off from dealings with banks and businesses in the United States and United Kingdom. (AP Photo, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — The two huge Myanmar military-controlled conglomerates targeted by U.S. and UK sanctions following the army coup last month span a wide spectrum of businesses.

Human rights advocates applauded the decisions to target those companies and cut them off from dealings with banks and businesses in the United States and United Kingdom. Critics of the military's Feb. 1 coup, its jailing of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders, and its killings and imprisonment of thousands of mostly peaceful protesters say more needs to be done to pressure army leaders.

They are still urging governments to take action against another powerful empire, the Myanmar Oil & Gas Enterprise, which does business with major foreign oil companies.

WHAT ARE THE COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THESE SANCTIONS?

A human rights fact-finding mission found that Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. (sometimes spelled Myanma) and Myanmar Economic Corp. own or control more than 100 subsidiaries in many industries. Another 27 businesses are affiliated with one of both of the conglomerates. It includes everything from rubber plantations and dairy farms to gem miners, telecoms, construction, manufacturing, insurance and real estate companies. Revenues from many of those businesses help to support the military. Foreign companies renting offices in buildings controlled or owned by MEC and MEHL or operating factories in the industrial zones they control will have to find a way to ensure they are not providing funds to the army.

WHAT ARE THE SANCTIONS?

The United Kingdom announced it would sanction MEHL. The U.S. Treasury sanctions prohibit business and other dealings or trade with people and companies on its lists unless they have exemptions or special authorization. They could bar banks from even using U.S. dollars — the globe’s leading currency — in transactions with the two military holding companies. The sanctions exempt dealings needed to conduct U.S. government business or to provide humanitarian aid and promote democracy. U.S.-held assets of people and companies included in the list of “Specially Designated Nationals” also are frozen or blocked. The U.S., Canadian and UK governments earlier included in sanctions lists top military leaders and members of their immediate families and some other army officials and units believed responsible for violent crackdowns against people demonstrating against the coup.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY IMPACT?

It’s unclear just how big the impact of the sanctions will be on the military’s cash flows since Myanmar’s Asian neighbors — its biggest investors and trading partners — have shied away from imposing their own restrictions on doing business with the junta. Still, human-rights groups applauded the new sanctions. They will have a wider reach than earlier measures taken against Myanmar’s coup leaders, who do little direct business with U.S. banks or other U.S. businesses. U.S. and UK companies doing business with the companies will need more extensive due diligence to avoid violating the sanctions.

WHAT MORE MIGHT BE DONE?

Rights activists are urging the European Union and governments in Asia to join in the effort to put pressure on the military to respect results of a 2020 election and free Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders. Outright United Nations sanctions would be unlikely to win support from Security Council members China and Russia. Myanmar's neighbors in Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea tend not to support using sanctions. Another idea that has been raised is for companies doing business with state-owned Myanmar Oil & Gas Enterprise to withhold royalty payments until the political crisis is resolved. Its foreign partners include Total SA of France, Chevron Corp. and PTT Public Co. Ltd. of Thailand.

WHY SANCTIONS?

So far, the actions taken to put pressure on the military leadership are not blanket trade sanctions that would cause widespread hardship for most people in Myanmar. Experts and activists have urged that the measures be targeted at the military and its leaders who staged the coup and have suppressed the public backlash against it. In the meantime, many people within Myanmar have gone on strike, hindering banking, trains and other business operations to try to exert economic pressure from inside the country.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Total (TOT)2.0$45.70-1.9%4.97%-20.13Buy$47.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Stocks to Buy As Americans Receive Stimulus Checks

Millions of Americans will be receiving an additional $1,400 as part of the Biden stimulus plan after receiving $600 as part of the stimulus bill that President Trump back on December 27, 2020. Many already have.

For many Americans, there is a definite plan for how that money will be spent. And the usual suspects like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will likely continue to be busy. However, for other Americans, the money they receive will truly be like finding money. Both scenarios present different thoughts for investors.

You may agree with the payments. You may disagree with them. It really doesn’t matter, they’re coming and now as an investor, the question is how can you benefit from the new spending that will undoubtedly occur as a result of Americans receiving this stimulus?

We have some ideas and we’re sharing them with you in this special presentation. It’s comforting to remember that for many people receiving the stimulus checks will help ease the pressure from desperate circumstances.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy As Americans Receive Stimulus Checks".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.