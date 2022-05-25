EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

×
S&P 500   3,978.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   32,120.28 (+0.60%)
QQQ   291.26 (+1.40%)
AAPL   140.52 (+0.11%)
MSFT   262.52 (+1.12%)
FB   183.83 (+1.41%)
GOOGL   2,116.10 (-0.16%)
AMZN   2,135.50 (+2.57%)
TSLA   658.80 (+4.88%)
NVDA   169.75 (+5.08%)
BABA   82.31 (-0.19%)
NIO   14.64 (+0.07%)
AMD   92.65 (+1.63%)
CGC   5.03 (+5.67%)
MU   67.87 (+1.88%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   74.53 (+0.01%)
F   12.71 (+2.33%)
DIS   103.26 (+1.64%)
AMC   11.88 (+14.34%)
PFE   53.71 (+0.56%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.87%)
NFLX   187.83 (+4.15%)
S&P 500   3,978.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   32,120.28 (+0.60%)
QQQ   291.26 (+1.40%)
AAPL   140.52 (+0.11%)
MSFT   262.52 (+1.12%)
FB   183.83 (+1.41%)
GOOGL   2,116.10 (-0.16%)
AMZN   2,135.50 (+2.57%)
TSLA   658.80 (+4.88%)
NVDA   169.75 (+5.08%)
BABA   82.31 (-0.19%)
NIO   14.64 (+0.07%)
AMD   92.65 (+1.63%)
CGC   5.03 (+5.67%)
MU   67.87 (+1.88%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   74.53 (+0.01%)
F   12.71 (+2.33%)
DIS   103.26 (+1.64%)
AMC   11.88 (+14.34%)
PFE   53.71 (+0.56%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.87%)
NFLX   187.83 (+4.15%)
S&P 500   3,978.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   32,120.28 (+0.60%)
QQQ   291.26 (+1.40%)
AAPL   140.52 (+0.11%)
MSFT   262.52 (+1.12%)
FB   183.83 (+1.41%)
GOOGL   2,116.10 (-0.16%)
AMZN   2,135.50 (+2.57%)
TSLA   658.80 (+4.88%)
NVDA   169.75 (+5.08%)
BABA   82.31 (-0.19%)
NIO   14.64 (+0.07%)
AMD   92.65 (+1.63%)
CGC   5.03 (+5.67%)
MU   67.87 (+1.88%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   74.53 (+0.01%)
F   12.71 (+2.33%)
DIS   103.26 (+1.64%)
AMC   11.88 (+14.34%)
PFE   53.71 (+0.56%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.87%)
NFLX   187.83 (+4.15%)
S&P 500   3,978.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   32,120.28 (+0.60%)
QQQ   291.26 (+1.40%)
AAPL   140.52 (+0.11%)
MSFT   262.52 (+1.12%)
FB   183.83 (+1.41%)
GOOGL   2,116.10 (-0.16%)
AMZN   2,135.50 (+2.57%)
TSLA   658.80 (+4.88%)
NVDA   169.75 (+5.08%)
BABA   82.31 (-0.19%)
NIO   14.64 (+0.07%)
AMD   92.65 (+1.63%)
CGC   5.03 (+5.67%)
MU   67.87 (+1.88%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   74.53 (+0.01%)
F   12.71 (+2.33%)
DIS   103.26 (+1.64%)
AMC   11.88 (+14.34%)
PFE   53.71 (+0.56%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.87%)
NFLX   187.83 (+4.15%)

EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Barbara Ortutay And Matt O'brien, AP Technology Writers


FILE -The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, March 29, 2018. Facebook stepped noted that the Texas gunman, who Texas authorities say massacred children and teachers at an elementary school, sent one-to-one direct messages, not public posts, and that they weren’t discovered until “after the terrible tragedy.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Could Facebook have known about ominous direct-message threats made by a gunman who Texas authorities say massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school? Could it have warned the authorities?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the online messages sent minutes before the Wednesday attack, although he called them posts, which are typically distributed to a wide audience. Facebook stepped in to note that the gunman sent one-to-one direct messages, not public posts, and that they weren’t discovered until “after the terrible tragedy.”

The latest mass shootings in the U.S. by active social-media users may bring more pressure on social media companies to heighten their scrutiny of online communications, even though conservative politicians — Abbott among them — are also pushing social platforms to relax their restrictions on some speech.

SHOULD FACEBOOK HAVE CAUGHT THE SHOOTER'S MESSAGES?

Facebook parent company Meta has said it monitors people’s private messages for some kinds of harmful content, such as links to malware or images of child sexual exploitation. But copied images can be detected using unique identifiers — a kind of digital signature — which makes them relatively easy for computer systems to flag. Trying to interpret a string of threatening words — which can resemble a joke, satire or song lyrics — is a far more difficult task for artificial intelligence systems.

Facebook could, for instance, flag certain phrases such as “going to kill” or “going to shoot,” but without context — something AI in general has a lot of trouble with — there would be too many false positives for the company to analyze. So Facebook and other platforms rely on user reports to catch threats, harassment and other violations of the law or their own policies. As evidenced by the latest shootings, that often comes too late, if at all.

A MOOT POINT?


Even this kind of monitoring could soon be obsolete, since Meta plans to roll out end-to-end-encryption on its Facebook and Instagram messaging systems next year. Such encryption means that no one other than the sender and the recipient — not even Meta — can decipher people's messages. WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, already has such encryption.

A recent Meta-commissioned report emphasized the benefits of such privacy but also noted some risks -- including users who could abuse the encryption to sexually exploit children, facilitate human trafficking and spread hate speech.

Apple has long had end-to-end encryption on its messaging system. The iPhone maker has long been embroiled in conflicts with the Justice Department over messaging privacy. After the deadly shooting of three U.S. sailors at a Navy installation in December 2019, the Justice Department insisted that investigators needed access to data from two locked and encrypted iPhones that belonged to the alleged gunman, a Saudi aviation student.

Security experts say this could be done if Apple were to engineer a “backdoor” to allow access to messages sent by alleged criminals. Such a secret key would let them decipher encrypted information with a court order.

But the same experts warned that such backdoors into encryption systems make them inherently insecure. Just knowing that a backdoor exists is enough to focus the world’s spies and criminals on discovering the mathematical keys that could unlock it. And when they do, everyone’s information is essentially vulnerable to anyone with the secret key.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.