EXPLAINER: What is meaning of 'most favored nation' status?

S&P 500   4,204.31 (-1.30%)
DOW   32,944.19 (-0.69%)
QQQ   324.59 (-2.02%)
AAPL   154.51 (-2.53%)
MSFT   279.97 (-1.97%)
FB   187.41 (-4.00%)
GOOGL   2,600.87 (-1.80%)
AMZN   2,912.30 (-0.82%)
TSLA   795.60 (-5.09%)
NVDA   220.80 (-2.55%)
BABA   86.81 (-6.58%)
NIO   16.17 (-9.00%)
AMD   104.11 (-2.21%)
CGC   6.08 (-5.00%)
MU   72.92 (-3.70%)
GE   91.98 (+0.71%)
T   23.18 (-0.04%)
F   16.04 (-1.78%)
DIS   131.80 (-1.38%)
AMC   14.35 (-6.33%)
PFE   50.29 (+2.22%)
PYPL   96.47 (-2.11%)
ACB   3.16 (-5.11%)
S&P 500   4,204.31 (-1.30%)
DOW   32,944.19 (-0.69%)
QQQ   324.59 (-2.02%)
AAPL   154.51 (-2.53%)
MSFT   279.97 (-1.97%)
FB   187.41 (-4.00%)
GOOGL   2,600.87 (-1.80%)
AMZN   2,912.30 (-0.82%)
TSLA   795.60 (-5.09%)
NVDA   220.80 (-2.55%)
BABA   86.81 (-6.58%)
NIO   16.17 (-9.00%)
AMD   104.11 (-2.21%)
CGC   6.08 (-5.00%)
MU   72.92 (-3.70%)
GE   91.98 (+0.71%)
T   23.18 (-0.04%)
F   16.04 (-1.78%)
DIS   131.80 (-1.38%)
AMC   14.35 (-6.33%)
PFE   50.29 (+2.22%)
PYPL   96.47 (-2.11%)
ACB   3.16 (-5.11%)
S&P 500   4,204.31 (-1.30%)
DOW   32,944.19 (-0.69%)
QQQ   324.59 (-2.02%)
AAPL   154.51 (-2.53%)
MSFT   279.97 (-1.97%)
FB   187.41 (-4.00%)
GOOGL   2,600.87 (-1.80%)
AMZN   2,912.30 (-0.82%)
TSLA   795.60 (-5.09%)
NVDA   220.80 (-2.55%)
BABA   86.81 (-6.58%)
NIO   16.17 (-9.00%)
AMD   104.11 (-2.21%)
CGC   6.08 (-5.00%)
MU   72.92 (-3.70%)
GE   91.98 (+0.71%)
T   23.18 (-0.04%)
F   16.04 (-1.78%)
DIS   131.80 (-1.38%)
AMC   14.35 (-6.33%)
PFE   50.29 (+2.22%)
PYPL   96.47 (-2.11%)
ACB   3.16 (-5.11%)
S&P 500   4,204.31 (-1.30%)
DOW   32,944.19 (-0.69%)
QQQ   324.59 (-2.02%)
AAPL   154.51 (-2.53%)
MSFT   279.97 (-1.97%)
FB   187.41 (-4.00%)
GOOGL   2,600.87 (-1.80%)
AMZN   2,912.30 (-0.82%)
TSLA   795.60 (-5.09%)
NVDA   220.80 (-2.55%)
BABA   86.81 (-6.58%)
NIO   16.17 (-9.00%)
AMD   104.11 (-2.21%)
CGC   6.08 (-5.00%)
MU   72.92 (-3.70%)
GE   91.98 (+0.71%)
T   23.18 (-0.04%)
F   16.04 (-1.78%)
DIS   131.80 (-1.38%)
AMC   14.35 (-6.33%)
PFE   50.29 (+2.22%)
PYPL   96.47 (-2.11%)
ACB   3.16 (-5.11%)

EXPLAINER: What is meaning of 'most favored nation' status?

Friday, March 11, 2022 | Marcy Gordon, AP Business Writer


A destroyed armored personnel carrier stands in front of a damaged by shelling building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In escalating the U.S. drive to squeeze Russia's economy, President Joe Biden moved Friday, with European and other key allies, to revoke Moscow’s “most favored nation” trade status. His administration also banned imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

And the U.S. is cutting the flow the other way, too: It's barring the export of expensive watches, cars, clothing and other luxury American products to Russia.

Congress is expected to act swiftly to pass legislation to formalize the downgrade of Moscow's trade status. The U.S. revocation of Russia's long-standing most favored trade status is only the latest in a series of economic and financial sanctions that have been leveled against Russia in response to its brutal war against Ukraine.

By itself, the downgrade of its trade status won't have an immediate far-reaching effect on the Russian economy. But combined with the other sanctions the United States and its allies have imposed, the idea is to intensify the pressure on President Vladimir Putin and force a pullback of his Russian forces.

Here is a deeper look:

__

WHAT IS ‘MOST FAVORED NATION’ STATUS?

The idea behind MFN status is to equalize the trade treatment in tariffs and other terms of all of a country’s trading partners. Say, for example, that the United States levies a 13% tariff on imported leather gloves. MFN status means that gloves imported from France, China, Brazil and Russia would all be taxed at that same rate.

MFN status has been a baseline for global trade, ensuring that countries within the World Trade Organization are treated on a similar footing, with some exceptions that allow, for example, preferential treatment for developing countries.

Over the years, the U.S. has revoked the MFN status of more than two dozen countries — generally for political reasons, with the Cold War bringing the sanction against the then-Soviet Union and other Communist countries, for example.

With the exception of Cuba and North Korea, the preferred status of those nations was eventually restored. This was done, for example, after the thaw of the Cold War in Eastern Europe and the opening of U.S.-China relations after the visit of President Richard Nixon. With this latest move, Russia will join the ranks of those two Communist countries in lacking MFN status with the U.S.

__

WHAT ABOUT REAL IMPACT VS SYMBOLISM?

For the U.S. at least, removing most favored nation status is a mostly symbolic gesture. The U.S. ban that was announced this week on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal already eliminated about 60% of all U.S. imports from Russia. The new import bans announced Friday add up to only about $1 billion in revenue, according to White House figures.

Russia provided less than 1% of all U.S. vodka imports in December, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, and less than 2% of U.S. seafood imports by volume, according to federal statistics.

But symbolism can be important in war.

“Putin is an aggressor,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “And Putin must pay the price. He cannot pursue a war that threatens the very foundations ... of international peace and stability.”

Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, two weeks after the invasion began, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east. A huge armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv was on the move again, spreading out near the capital.

__

DIAMONDS, VODKA, KING CRAB. WHAT ELSE DOES THE U.S. IMPORT FROM RUSSIA?

The U.S. buys mostly natural resources from Russia for which existing tariffs are mostly low or zero — oil and metals such as palladium, rhodium, uranium and silver bullion. Imports also include chemical products and semi-finished steel products, plywood and, paradoxically, bullets and cartridge shells.

Because the imports from Russia are mostly natural resources, they generally will face little to no increase in tariffs as a result of the lost MFN status, Ed Gresser, director for trade and global markets at the left-leaning Progressive Policy Institute, noted in an online posting.

To replace the current tariff rates, U.S. buyers of Russian goods would pay import taxes established under a 1930 U.S. law that disrupted trade during the Great Depression. It would still be zero for the metals. But the rates would soar — to levels considered punitive — for unwrought aluminum, plywood and semi-finished steel, among other products.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.