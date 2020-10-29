Exxon, Chevron to cut US jobs as oil industry struggles

In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce as the pandemic continues to sap demand for fuel. The Irving, Texas-based oil giant said on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
In this May 15, 2017, file photo, motorists pass a Chevron sign listing gas prices, in Miami Springs, Fla. On Thrusday, Oct. 29, 2020, Chevron plans to cut a quarter of the employees at Noble Energy as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce, and Chevron plans to cut a quarter of the employees at its recently-acquired Noble Energy as the pandemic saps demand for fuel.
Exxon said Thursday the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston. The Irving, Texas oil giant had about 75,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2019.
The oil industry was already struggling before the pandemic struck, with a weakened global economy decreasing demand for energy and producers flooding the market with cheap fuel. Then prices fell well below what producers need to break even. A barrel of the U.S. benchmark crude was selling for about $35 Thursday, and most producers need at least $50 a barrel to make ends meet. As the pandemic gripped the U.S. economy and demand for fuel plummeted, Exxon announced in March that it would cut expenses by 30%.
“It’s difficult to overstate the devastating impact of the pandemic on businesses big and small, in every community and country around the world," Exxon CEO Darren Woods said in a recent email to employees. “The impact has been especially severe on our industry as energy consumption contracted when economies shut down.”
In a meeting with employees last week, Woods said the company is exceeding the spending reductions it announced in March, deferring more than $10 billion in capital expenses and cutting 15% of cash operating expenses. The company recently announced it would cut about 1,600 jobs in Europe and it began a voluntary staff reduction program in Australia. It is also evaluating potential job cuts in Canada. Exxon said Wednesday it would pay a cash dividend of 87 cents per share in the fourth quarter, keeping the payment level flat.
Exxon is not the only oil producer reeling from plummeting demand and prices. Chevron confirmed Thursday it would slash jobs at Noble Energy, which it recently acquired, by 25%. Noble had 2,282 employees at the end of 2019, according to its annual report.
Chevron, which has about 44,000 employees worldwide, is working to reduce its headcount by 10% to 15%. The San Ramon, California-based company reduced its 2020 capital spending plan by 20%, or about $4 billion, in March.
The energy industry has been shrinking since the pandemic struck. The oil, gas and chemical industries laid off 107,000 workers between March and August, according to a recent study by Deloitte Insights.
The industry's troubles began well before the pandemic, when many shale producers racked up unsustainable levels of debt to find and extract oil from the ground using unconventional drilling techniques. As those debt payments came due, more than 200 oil and gas producers filed for bankruptcy protection in the past five years, including 17 filing who filed for bankruptcy protection in this year's third quarter, according to law firm Haynes and Boone.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Semiconductor Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
Semiconductor stocks are thought of as cyclical stocks. However as technology continues to evolve, the cycles for semiconductors have become almost indiscernible. And for the last 18 months, semiconductor stocks have been some of the most volatile stocks.
But the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is up nearly 17% (16.8%) in 2020. That far outpaces the S&P 500. And this is on the heels of 2019 when the normally “boring” index surged over 60%.
What are the catalysts for semiconductor stocks? At this point, the better question may be what isn’t a catalyst for this group. The 5G buildout looks to finally be underway despite the pandemic. Data centers keep on growing, new gaming consoles will be out later this year, and work from anywhere will continue to be the reality for many Americans.
Each of these segments will define the semiconductor industry for at least the rest of this year. And are likely to continue to dominate our national conversation long after the pandemic is over.
But those aren’t the only catalysts. Online learning is going to increase in importance. And that means students will need the laptops and tablets that are capable of handling the speed and processing power needed for remote learning.
And there’s still time for you to profit from this growing sector. In this presentation, we’ve identified seven of the best semiconductor stocks that still offer good growth opportunities.
View the "7 Semiconductor Stocks to Power Your Portfolio".