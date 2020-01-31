S&P 500   3,225.52 (-1.77%)
Exxon Mobil, Amgen fall; Amazon, IBM rise

Posted on Friday, January 31st, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $134.04 to $2,008.72

The online retailer blew past Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts as Prime membership surged.

Visa Inc., down $9.24 to $198.97

The payment processing giant reported weak fiscal first-quarter revenue.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.67 to $62.12

The energy company's profit slid in the fourth quarter and fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Amgen Inc., down $10.10 to $216.05

The drug developer's profit forecast for the year fell far short of Wall Street expectations.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $13.53 to $190.91

The maker of Ugg footwear raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting good third-quarter financial results.

Caterpillar Inc., down $4.02 to $131.35

The construction equipment company and bellwether for the industrial sector gave investors a weak profit forecast for 2020.

International Business Machines Corp., up $6.96 to $143.73

Ginni Rometty, the first female CEO in technology company's century-long history, is leaving the helm in April.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $13.42 to $48.88

The wrestling entertainment company said co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson will resign immediately.

