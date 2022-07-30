Exxon Mobil Boasts Record Profits for Q2

The shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) are up 4.4% at $96.76 this morning after the oil and gas company topped analysts' estimates by reporting record-breaking earnings of $4.14 per share for the second quarter. Though revenue of $115.68 billion missed expectations, the company, along with top competitor Chevron (CVX), noted improving margins and the rising price of oil and natural gas for its mostly upbeat results.

Options bulls are circling the stock in response. So far, 52,000 calls have crossed the tape -- double the intraday average -- compared to just 12,000 puts. The most popular position is the weekly 7/29 95-strike put, followed by the 96-strike put in the same series, with positions being opened at both.

Digging deeper, short-term options traders have been more call-biased than usual. This is per XOM's Schaeffer's put/call option ratio (SOIR) of 0.66, which sits in the relatively low 20th percentile of its 12-month range.

A look at the charts shows XOM trading at its highest level since mid-June. The security staged a sharp bounce off its 160-day moving average earlier this month, and, should today's gains hold, is now eyeing its biggest monthly jump since January. Year-to-date, Exxon Mobil stock boasts a 58.1% lead.

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.