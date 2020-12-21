Exxon Mobil, Intel down; JPMorgan Chase, Nike rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Tesla, down $45.14 to $649.86
The electric car marker formally joined the S&P 500 stock index.
JPMorgan Chase, up $4.47 to $123.55
Federal Reserve allowed large U.S. banks to buy back their own stock, saying they had enough reserves to survive another downturn.
Exxon Mobil, down 78 cents to $41.95
Energy companies fell along with the price of crude as traders worried about demand for energy weakening.
Carnival, down 40 cents to $21.06
Travel-related companies fell broadly as countries imposed new restrictions on the United Kingdom following the appearance of a new virus strain there.
Nike, up $6.74 to $144.02
The athletic shoe maker reported results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting.
RealPage, up $19.50 to $87.33
The provider of software and data to the real estate industry agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm.
Aerojet Rocketdyne, up $10.73 to $52.77
Lockheed Martin agreed to buy the company for $4.3 billion in cash.
Intel, down $1.10 to $46.36
Bloomberg reported late Friday that Microsoft was working on designing its own chips for servers and Surface PCs.
