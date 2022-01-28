QQQ   346.83 (+1.68%)
AAPL   168.53 (+5.85%)
MSFT   305.10 (+1.75%)
FB   299.89 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,646.02 (+2.55%)
AMZN   2,831.00 (+1.37%)
TSLA   855.06 (+3.13%)
NVDA   224.64 (+2.37%)
BABA   112.89 (+0.98%)
NIO   21.10 (-0.05%)
AMD   104.38 (+1.73%)
CGC   7.32 (+6.86%)
MU   78.08 (-0.81%)
GE   90.90 (+1.11%)
T   24.57 (+1.87%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   136.53 (+0.82%)
AMC   14.83 (+2.13%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.95%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   189.85 (+0.05%)
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers

Friday, January 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

Federal safety regulators say they have cleared the way for Verizon and AT&T to power up more towers for new 5G service without causing radio interference with airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it took the steps after receiving details from the telecommunications companies about the location of wireless transmitters.

The FAA said the data helped it to better map areas around airports where new new high-speed 5G service won't hinder the ability of planes to land during poor weather.

Aviation groups and the FAA had warned that the companies' 5G service, which uses part of the radio spectrum called C-Band, was too close to the spectrum range used by instruments that measure the height of planes above the ground — crucial information for landing in low visibility.

Verizon and AT&T disputed the FAA's warning, but they twice agreed to delay launching new 5G and temporarily delayed it around many airports even as they began offering the service in many U.S. cities on Jan. 19.

Since the dispute came to a head, the FAA has cleared most types of airline planes to operate around 5G signals, saying that their height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, are safe from radio interference.

