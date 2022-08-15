S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.19 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.47 (+0.53%)
META   180.89 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   122.08 (+0.33%)
AMZN   143.18 (-0.26%)
TSLA   927.96 (+3.10%)
NVDA   190.32 (+1.73%)
NIO   21.30 (+0.90%)
BABA   94.20 (-0.60%)
AMD   101.01 (+0.18%)
MU   64.70 (-0.52%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.82 (+15.76%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.81 (-0.15%)
DIS   124.26 (+2.21%)
AMC   24.21 (-0.94%)
PYPL   101.51 (+0.41%)
PFE   49.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   249.11 (-0.08%)
FAA warns that staffing shortage will delay flights in NYC

Mon., August 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it was reducing flights in the area around New York City because of lack of staffing.

Departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark (New Jersey) Liberty International airports, the FAA said.

The FAA said passengers should check with their airline for information about particular flights.

“Due to the availability of staff tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York City to maintain safety,” the FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Airlines and the FAA have traded blame for flight delays and cancellations this summer. Much of the airlines' charges have focused on a flight-control center in Jacksonville, Florida. The FAA has promised to increase staffing there.

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have said that FAA staffing issues have prevented them from operating all the flights to Florida that they would like to schedule.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

