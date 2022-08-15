FAA warns that staffing shortage will delays flights in NYC

S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.19 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.47 (+0.53%)
META   180.89 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   122.08 (+0.33%)
AMZN   143.18 (-0.26%)
TSLA   927.96 (+3.10%)
NVDA   190.32 (+1.73%)
NIO   21.30 (+0.90%)
BABA   94.20 (-0.60%)
AMD   101.01 (+0.18%)
MU   64.70 (-0.52%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.82 (+15.76%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.81 (-0.15%)
DIS   124.26 (+2.21%)
AMC   24.21 (-0.94%)
PYPL   101.51 (+0.41%)
PFE   49.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   249.11 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.19 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.47 (+0.53%)
META   180.89 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   122.08 (+0.33%)
AMZN   143.18 (-0.26%)
TSLA   927.96 (+3.10%)
NVDA   190.32 (+1.73%)
NIO   21.30 (+0.90%)
BABA   94.20 (-0.60%)
AMD   101.01 (+0.18%)
MU   64.70 (-0.52%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.82 (+15.76%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.81 (-0.15%)
DIS   124.26 (+2.21%)
AMC   24.21 (-0.94%)
PYPL   101.51 (+0.41%)
PFE   49.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   249.11 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.19 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.47 (+0.53%)
META   180.89 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   122.08 (+0.33%)
AMZN   143.18 (-0.26%)
TSLA   927.96 (+3.10%)
NVDA   190.32 (+1.73%)
NIO   21.30 (+0.90%)
BABA   94.20 (-0.60%)
AMD   101.01 (+0.18%)
MU   64.70 (-0.52%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.82 (+15.76%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.81 (-0.15%)
DIS   124.26 (+2.21%)
AMC   24.21 (-0.94%)
PYPL   101.51 (+0.41%)
PFE   49.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   249.11 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.19 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.47 (+0.53%)
META   180.89 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   122.08 (+0.33%)
AMZN   143.18 (-0.26%)
TSLA   927.96 (+3.10%)
NVDA   190.32 (+1.73%)
NIO   21.30 (+0.90%)
BABA   94.20 (-0.60%)
AMD   101.01 (+0.18%)
MU   64.70 (-0.52%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.82 (+15.76%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.81 (-0.15%)
DIS   124.26 (+2.21%)
AMC   24.21 (-0.94%)
PYPL   101.51 (+0.41%)
PFE   49.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   249.11 (-0.08%)

FAA warns that staffing shortage will delays flights in NYC

Mon., August 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it was reducing flights in the area around New York City because of lack of staffing.

Departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark (New Jersey) Liberty International airports, the FAA said.

The FAA said passengers should check with their airline for information about particular flights.

“Due to the availability of staff tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York City to maintain safety,” the FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Airlines and the FAA have traded blame for flight delays and cancellations this summer. Much of the airlines' charges have focused on a flight-control center in Jacksonville, Florida. The FAA has promised to increase staffing there.

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have said that FAA staffing issues have prevented them from operating all the flights to Florida that they would like to schedule.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.