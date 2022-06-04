×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
FAANG Stock Takes a Breather Before Stock Split

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

FAANG stock and tech staple Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is down 2.8% to trade at $2,439.58 today. The drop comes ahead of the company's highly-publicized 20-to-1 stock split that will go into effect Monday, June 6. Should today's losses hold, AMZN will snap a six-day win streak.

That win streak took the shares right into their 40-day moving average, a trendline that hasn't been toppled since April 21. The stock is down 26.7% in 2022, but in the last week has staged a neat little bounce off its May 24 multi-year bottom of $2,025.20.

Short-term options traders have been incredibly call-biased ahead of next week's split. This is per AMZN's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 0.56, which sits in the low 4th percentile of its annual range.

The good news for prospective options traders is Amazon.com stock tends to outperform options traders' volatility expectations. This is per the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) tally of 85 out of 100.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


