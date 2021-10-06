QQQ   359.67 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.00 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.11 (+1.51%)
FB   333.64 (+0.20%)
GOOGL   2,751.30 (+1.13%)
TSLA   782.75 (+0.28%)
AMZN   3,262.01 (+1.27%)
NVDA   207.00 (+1.22%)
BABA   144.10 (+0.67%)
NIO   33.66 (-0.62%)
CGC   13.18 (-1.49%)
GE   104.33 (-0.54%)
MU   69.94 (-0.79%)
AMD   103.64 (+1.80%)
T   27.31 (-0.15%)
F   14.12 (-1.19%)
ACB   7.35 (+0.68%)
DIS   175.48 (+0.50%)
PFE   42.02 (-0.71%)
BA   224.99 (+0.25%)
AMC   36.83 (-0.62%)
QQQ   359.67 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.00 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.11 (+1.51%)
FB   333.64 (+0.20%)
GOOGL   2,751.30 (+1.13%)
TSLA   782.75 (+0.28%)
AMZN   3,262.01 (+1.27%)
NVDA   207.00 (+1.22%)
BABA   144.10 (+0.67%)
NIO   33.66 (-0.62%)
CGC   13.18 (-1.49%)
GE   104.33 (-0.54%)
MU   69.94 (-0.79%)
AMD   103.64 (+1.80%)
T   27.31 (-0.15%)
F   14.12 (-1.19%)
ACB   7.35 (+0.68%)
DIS   175.48 (+0.50%)
PFE   42.02 (-0.71%)
BA   224.99 (+0.25%)
AMC   36.83 (-0.62%)
QQQ   359.67 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.00 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.11 (+1.51%)
FB   333.64 (+0.20%)
GOOGL   2,751.30 (+1.13%)
TSLA   782.75 (+0.28%)
AMZN   3,262.01 (+1.27%)
NVDA   207.00 (+1.22%)
BABA   144.10 (+0.67%)
NIO   33.66 (-0.62%)
CGC   13.18 (-1.49%)
GE   104.33 (-0.54%)
MU   69.94 (-0.79%)
AMD   103.64 (+1.80%)
T   27.31 (-0.15%)
F   14.12 (-1.19%)
ACB   7.35 (+0.68%)
DIS   175.48 (+0.50%)
PFE   42.02 (-0.71%)
BA   224.99 (+0.25%)
AMC   36.83 (-0.62%)
QQQ   359.67 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.00 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.11 (+1.51%)
FB   333.64 (+0.20%)
GOOGL   2,751.30 (+1.13%)
TSLA   782.75 (+0.28%)
AMZN   3,262.01 (+1.27%)
NVDA   207.00 (+1.22%)
BABA   144.10 (+0.67%)
NIO   33.66 (-0.62%)
CGC   13.18 (-1.49%)
GE   104.33 (-0.54%)
MU   69.94 (-0.79%)
AMD   103.64 (+1.80%)
T   27.31 (-0.15%)
F   14.12 (-1.19%)
ACB   7.35 (+0.68%)
DIS   175.48 (+0.50%)
PFE   42.02 (-0.71%)
BA   224.99 (+0.25%)
AMC   36.83 (-0.62%)

Facebook exec: We do not prioritize engagement over safety

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | Barbara Ortutay, AP Technology Writer

A Facebook executive is pushing back on a whistleblower’s claims — supported by the company’s own internal research — that the social network’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S.

Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, told The Associated Press Wednesday that “we do not and we have not prioritized engagement over safety.” Bickert said the reason Facebook researches teen well-being on Instagram is so that the company can build better products and features to support them.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen, however, testified before the Senate Tuesday that Facebook knows that vulnerable people are harmed by its systems and has not made meaningful changes to prevent it. The platform is designed to exploit negative emotions to keep people on the platform, she said.

“They are aware of the side effects of the choices they have made around amplification," Haugen said. "They know that algorithmic-based rankings, or engagement-based rankings, keeps you on their sites longer. You have longer sessions, you show up more often, and that makes them more money.”

Bickert pointed to features and tools Facebook has introduced over the years, such as hiding “like counts” on Instagram “which means when you post something, if you’re a young person, you don’t have to worry about how many people are going to like your post and whether people will see that.”

But Facebook’s own researchers found that hiding like counts did not help make teenagers feel better.


7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.