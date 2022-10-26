Facebook parent Meta Q3 revenue, profit decline

Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, hurt by falling advertising revenue amid competition from the wildly popular video app TikTok.

Meta's disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week.

Meta earned $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the three month period that ended Sept. 30. That's down 52% from, $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4% to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.90 per share on revenue of $27.4 billion in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.

Meta's stock tumbled 11% in after-hours trading.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .