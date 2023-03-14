S&P 500   3,913.40 (+1.49%)
DOW   32,123.16 (+0.96%)
QQQ   293.90 (+1.10%)
AAPL   151.86 (+0.92%)
MSFT   256.23 (+0.91%)
META   184.10 (+1.77%)
GOOGL   92.44 (+1.46%)
AMZN   93.81 (+1.49%)
TSLA   178.00 (+2.02%)
NVDA   233.50 (+1.67%)
NIO   8.56 (+0.12%)
BABA   82.93 (+0.04%)
AMD   83.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.43 (+0.71%)
F   12.27 (+2.00%)
MU   54.74 (+1.56%)
CGC   2.09 (+2.96%)
GE   90.50 (+1.72%)
DIS   94.30 (+1.84%)
AMC   5.44 (-0.37%)
PYPL   74.02 (+1.94%)
PFE   40.06 (+0.50%)
NFLX   298.10 (+1.56%)
Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 workers, won't fill 5,000 open jobs

Tue., March 14, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 workers, won't fill 5,000 open jobs.

Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?

How to use technical analysis to monitor the market and the analysis on Facebook Meta's recent earnings report.

