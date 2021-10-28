Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

S&P 500   4,590.34 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,671.21 (+0.51%)
QQQ   383.67 (+0.97%)
AAPL   152.61 (+2.53%)
MSFT   323.53 (+0.11%)
FB   318.97 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   2,919.86 (-0.15%)
TSLA   1,069.54 (+3.05%)
AMZN   3,472.34 (+2.35%)
NVDA   248.01 (+1.43%)
BABA   170.09 (+0.51%)
NIO   40.50 (+3.03%)
CGC   13.05 (+2.11%)
GE   104.70 (+0.82%)
AMD   120.89 (-1.14%)
MU   69.42 (+1.73%)
T   25.61 (+2.19%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.92 (+1.17%)
DIS   170.12 (+0.34%)
PFE   43.16 (+0.44%)
BA   208.65 (+0.99%)
AMC   35.01 (+0.72%)
S&P 500   4,590.34 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,671.21 (+0.51%)
QQQ   383.67 (+0.97%)
AAPL   152.61 (+2.53%)
MSFT   323.53 (+0.11%)
FB   318.97 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   2,919.86 (-0.15%)
TSLA   1,069.54 (+3.05%)
AMZN   3,472.34 (+2.35%)
NVDA   248.01 (+1.43%)
BABA   170.09 (+0.51%)
NIO   40.50 (+3.03%)
CGC   13.05 (+2.11%)
GE   104.70 (+0.82%)
AMD   120.89 (-1.14%)
MU   69.42 (+1.73%)
T   25.61 (+2.19%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.92 (+1.17%)
DIS   170.12 (+0.34%)
PFE   43.16 (+0.44%)
BA   208.65 (+0.99%)
AMC   35.01 (+0.72%)
S&P 500   4,590.34 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,671.21 (+0.51%)
QQQ   383.67 (+0.97%)
AAPL   152.61 (+2.53%)
MSFT   323.53 (+0.11%)
FB   318.97 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   2,919.86 (-0.15%)
TSLA   1,069.54 (+3.05%)
AMZN   3,472.34 (+2.35%)
NVDA   248.01 (+1.43%)
BABA   170.09 (+0.51%)
NIO   40.50 (+3.03%)
CGC   13.05 (+2.11%)
GE   104.70 (+0.82%)
AMD   120.89 (-1.14%)
MU   69.42 (+1.73%)
T   25.61 (+2.19%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.92 (+1.17%)
DIS   170.12 (+0.34%)
PFE   43.16 (+0.44%)
BA   208.65 (+0.99%)
AMC   35.01 (+0.72%)
S&P 500   4,590.34 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,671.21 (+0.51%)
QQQ   383.67 (+0.97%)
AAPL   152.61 (+2.53%)
MSFT   323.53 (+0.11%)
FB   318.97 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   2,919.86 (-0.15%)
TSLA   1,069.54 (+3.05%)
AMZN   3,472.34 (+2.35%)
NVDA   248.01 (+1.43%)
BABA   170.09 (+0.51%)
NIO   40.50 (+3.03%)
CGC   13.05 (+2.11%)
GE   104.70 (+0.82%)
AMD   120.89 (-1.14%)
MU   69.42 (+1.73%)
T   25.61 (+2.19%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.92 (+1.17%)
DIS   170.12 (+0.34%)
PFE   43.16 (+0.44%)
BA   208.65 (+0.99%)
AMC   35.01 (+0.72%)

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | Barbara Ortutay, AP Technology Reporter

Mark Zuckerberg
Seen on the screen of a device in Sausalito, Calif., Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address during a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Zuckerberg talked up his latest passion -- creating a virtual reality "metaverse" for business, entertainment and meaningful social interactions. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”

Skeptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

Zuckerberg says he expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade. The metaverse, he says, will be a place people will be able to interact, work and create products and content in what he hopes will be a new ecosystem that creates “millions” of jobs for creators.

The announcement comes amid an existential crisis for Facebook as leaked documents have exposed that the company knew about the harms its products cause but often ignored its own researchers and workers trying to fix them.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.