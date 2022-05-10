Facebook sued in Kenya over work conditions for moderators

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Attorneys for a man who once worked as a content moderator for Facebook have filed a lawsuit accusing the company of exploitative and unsafe working conditions.

The case against Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, and the outsourcing firm Sama was lodged Tuesday with a court in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Daniel Motaung's petition “calls upon Kenya’s courts to order Facebook and its outsourcing companies to end exploitation in its Nairobi moderation hub, where content moderators work in dangerous conditions,” said a statement by Foxglove, a London-based legal nonprofit that supports Facebook content moderators.

The lawsuit notes that content moderators must view “toxic content” including graphic violence, exposing them to mental health issues. It also seeks orders for Facebook and Sama to respect moderators’ right to unionize.

Meta in Nairobi said it takes seriously its responsibility to people who review content for the company and requires its “partners to provide industry-leading pay, benefits and support,” according to a statement issued by the company's spokeswoman.

”We also encourage content reviewers to raise issues when they become aware of them and regularly conduct independent audits to ensure our partners are meeting the high standards we expect of them," the statement said.

It was not immediately possible to get a comment from Sama.

Motaung's petition seeks the court's declaration that Facebook and Sama acted unlawfully by allegedly “placing misleading job ads that informed applicants neither that they would be working as Facebook content moderators, nor about the extremely disturbing content they would be moderating," that statement said.

Motaung, a South African, says he was dismissed from Sama in 2019 after trying to lead efforts by content moderators to unionize for better terms.

“We are not animals,” Motaung said in the statement. "We are people — and we deserve to be treated as such.”

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.