Facebook, Twitter remove Shinzo Abe assassination videos

×
S&P 500   3,903.32 (+0.02%)
DOW   31,407.98 (+0.07%)
QQQ   296.12 (+0.39%)
AAPL   147.22 (+0.59%)
MSFT   267.90 (-0.19%)
META   171.62 (-0.33%)
GOOGL   2,388.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   116.20 (-0.11%)
TSLA   762.45 (+3.93%)
NVDA   158.72 (+0.09%)
NIO   22.83 (+1.47%)
BABA   123.02 (+0.51%)
AMD   79.86 (+0.71%)
MU   59.72 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   20.86 (-1.37%)
GE   63.88 (+1.40%)
F   11.70 (+0.43%)
DIS   96.65 (-0.80%)
AMC   15.13 (+4.49%)
PFE   53.40 (-0.04%)
PYPL   74.38 (-0.88%)
NFLX   188.47 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   3,903.32 (+0.02%)
DOW   31,407.98 (+0.07%)
QQQ   296.12 (+0.39%)
AAPL   147.22 (+0.59%)
MSFT   267.90 (-0.19%)
META   171.62 (-0.33%)
GOOGL   2,388.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   116.20 (-0.11%)
TSLA   762.45 (+3.93%)
NVDA   158.72 (+0.09%)
NIO   22.83 (+1.47%)
BABA   123.02 (+0.51%)
AMD   79.86 (+0.71%)
MU   59.72 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   20.86 (-1.37%)
GE   63.88 (+1.40%)
F   11.70 (+0.43%)
DIS   96.65 (-0.80%)
AMC   15.13 (+4.49%)
PFE   53.40 (-0.04%)
PYPL   74.38 (-0.88%)
NFLX   188.47 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   3,903.32 (+0.02%)
DOW   31,407.98 (+0.07%)
QQQ   296.12 (+0.39%)
AAPL   147.22 (+0.59%)
MSFT   267.90 (-0.19%)
META   171.62 (-0.33%)
GOOGL   2,388.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   116.20 (-0.11%)
TSLA   762.45 (+3.93%)
NVDA   158.72 (+0.09%)
NIO   22.83 (+1.47%)
BABA   123.02 (+0.51%)
AMD   79.86 (+0.71%)
MU   59.72 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   20.86 (-1.37%)
GE   63.88 (+1.40%)
F   11.70 (+0.43%)
DIS   96.65 (-0.80%)
AMC   15.13 (+4.49%)
PFE   53.40 (-0.04%)
PYPL   74.38 (-0.88%)
NFLX   188.47 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   3,903.32 (+0.02%)
DOW   31,407.98 (+0.07%)
QQQ   296.12 (+0.39%)
AAPL   147.22 (+0.59%)
MSFT   267.90 (-0.19%)
META   171.62 (-0.33%)
GOOGL   2,388.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   116.20 (-0.11%)
TSLA   762.45 (+3.93%)
NVDA   158.72 (+0.09%)
NIO   22.83 (+1.47%)
BABA   123.02 (+0.51%)
AMD   79.86 (+0.71%)
MU   59.72 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   20.86 (-1.37%)
GE   63.88 (+1.40%)
F   11.70 (+0.43%)
DIS   96.65 (-0.80%)
AMC   15.13 (+4.49%)
PFE   53.40 (-0.04%)
PYPL   74.38 (-0.88%)
NFLX   188.47 (-0.42%)

Facebook, Twitter remove Shinzo Abe assassination videos

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer


In this image from a video, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan shortly before he was shot Friday, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.(Kyodo News via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Twitter, Facebook parent Meta and other social media companies scrambled Friday to police videos on their platforms of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that break rules on harmful content.

Multiple videos of the attack by a gunman who fired a homemade, double-barreled weapon twice at Abe circulated on social media. Some only show the moments before and after the attack while others showed both shots.

Abe, who stepped down in 2020, was shot moments into a speech, airlifted to hospital, and later pronounced dead. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene.

Twitter said its enforcement teams were working to “address harmful content” relating to the attack by “proactively removing” material that violates its rules, which include restrictions on sensitive media including graphic violence.

Twitter urged users to flag up any potentially sensitive material of the attack so it can take action. Videos of the attack could still be found easily on Twitter many hours after the attack.

Meta said it was deleting videos depicting the moment of the attack and had disabled the suspect’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe,” Meta said in a prepared statement.

“We do not and will not tolerate any violent behavior on our platform. To keep our platform a safe place to connect, we are working to remove any violating content related to the incident," it said.

Meta said it took action under its policy on dangerous individuals, and that it’s labelling still photos of the attack as “disturbing.”

YouTube said its systems are giving prominence to videos related to the attack from "authoritative sources" such as news organizations, the video sharing site said, adding that it will remove any content that breaks its rules, which include a ban on violent or graphic content.


TikTok said it's working to rapidly “identify content, accounts and hashtags related to this tragic incident” and removing any content and accounts that violates its rules.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (FB)
0.6666 of 5 stars		$0.00-100.0%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) right now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.