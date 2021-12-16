S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
REV Group, Inc Pulls Back Into A Buying Opportunity 
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
REV Group, Inc Pulls Back Into A Buying Opportunity 
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
REV Group, Inc Pulls Back Into A Buying Opportunity 
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
REV Group, Inc Pulls Back Into A Buying Opportunity 
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has book deal

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | Hillel Italie, AP National Writer

Frances Haugen
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. Haugen who startled the world this fall by leaking tens of thousands of internal documents and accusing her former employer, Facebook, of caring more about money than about public safety has a book deal. Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, that it had acquired Haugen's memoir, which it said would offer "a critical examination of Facebook.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The former Facebook manager who startled the world this fall by leaking tens of thousands of internal documents and accusing her former employer of caring more about money than about public safety has a book deal.

Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that it had acquired a planned memoir, “offering a critical examination of Facebook,” by Frances Haugen. The book does not yet have a title or release date. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“During my time at Facebook I realized a devastating truth: almost nobody outside of Facebook knows what happens inside of Facebook. They operate in the dark," Haugen said in a statement.

"They win by keeping their systems closed without oversight or transparency, by shrouding their operations in secrecy and PR spin. I came forward because I believe that every human being deserves the dignity of the truth — and the truth is that Facebook buys its astronomical profits by sacrificing our safety. But it does not have to be this way — these problems are solvable. We can have social media we love that also brings out the best in humanity. My hope is that this book will show us the way.”

Haugen's prominence has been cited as a sign of a rising wave of Big Tech whistleblowers. In Senate testimony in October, Haugen alleged that the company had failed to make changes to Instagram even after internal research showed apparent harm to some teens and had not done enough to combat hate speech and misinformation. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has disputed her accounts, calling them a “false picture” of the company, but shared her view that the government needed to update its internet regulations.

A native of Iowa City, Iowa, Haugen is a data expert with a degree in electrical and computer engineering from Olin College and a master’s degree in business from Harvard. She already had 15 years of experience with tech companies, including Google and Yelp, before being recruited by Facebook in 2019 and joining in its civic integrity unit as lead product manager.

After the November 2020 election, Facebook eliminated the civic integrity unit, a decision that Haugen said helped convince her that the company could not be trusted to "actually invest what needs to be invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous.” She left Facebook in May, but not before spending weeks reviewing and copying documents.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.