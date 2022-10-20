Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,665.78 (-0.80%)
DOW   30,333.59 (-0.30%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
S&P 500   3,665.78 (-0.80%)
DOW   30,333.59 (-0.30%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
S&P 500   3,665.78 (-0.80%)
DOW   30,333.59 (-0.30%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
S&P 500   3,665.78 (-0.80%)
DOW   30,333.59 (-0.30%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)

Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press
Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. The families of two people who died during last year's deadly festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — The families of two people who died during last year’s Astroworld music festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys.

Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott.

The settlement terms for both lawsuits were confidential.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Wednesday that the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta had settled its lawsuit against more than 20 defendants, which included Scott and Live Nation, the festival’s promoter.

“Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers,” Buzbee said in a statement.

Acosta, who was a computer science major at Western Washington University, had traveled alone to Houston to attend the festival. Authorities initially had trouble identifying him and had released a photo of him seeking the public’s help.

KTRK-TV first reported that the family of another victim, 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, had also settled their lawsuit.

Court records show that Rodriguez’s family had settled their lawsuit against defendants Live Nation, Scott and others on July 22. Her family previously described Rodriguez as a high school junior in Houston who had loved to dance.

“Brianna Rodriguez was deeply loved and is terribly missed by her parents, her entire and extended family, her friends, and by her peers at Heights High School. Brianna’s memory will forever live within those whose lives she touched and through the nonprofit organization, Dancing Through Bri, which has been created to provide scholarships to college-bound dancers and athletes,” Robin Blanchette and Troy Williams, attorneys for Rodriguez’s family, said in a statement Thursday.


Ted Anastasiou, a spokesperson for Travis Scott, said in a statement Thursday that no member of the rapper’s legal team has participated in any settlement discussions.

Attorneys for Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, did not immediately return emails seeking comment Thursday.

Within the last few weeks, the families of at least three other victims who died at the festival have amended their lawsuits to include Michael Rapino, Live Nation’s CEO and president, as a defendant, according to court records.

Live Nation’s attorneys have asked that Rapino be dismissed from the case because the families’ attorneys have failed to show he was personally involved in any matters related to the festival, according to court records.

More than 500 lawsuits were filed after the deadly concert. The 10 people who died were among 50,000 who attended the festival.

Those who died ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Those killed died from compression asphyxia.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Should you invest $1,000 in Live Nation Entertainment right now?

Before you consider Live Nation Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Live Nation Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Live Nation Entertainment currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
2.3301 of 5 stars		$78.86-1.0%N/A-157.72Moderate Buy$117.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.