Families of 5 killed in Indiana FedEx shooting file lawsuit

S&P 500   4,435.74 (-1.17%)
DOW   34,482.10 (-0.69%)
QQQ   343.54 (-1.61%)
AAPL   167.10 (-1.76%)
MSFT   287.63 (-3.15%)
FB   219.36 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,592.49 (-2.75%)
AMZN   3,050.40 (-1.26%)
TSLA   987.84 (-3.67%)
NVDA   221.30 (-4.28%)
BABA   102.85 (-0.66%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.50%)
AMD   98.45 (-2.52%)
CGC   6.85 (+2.24%)
MU   72.74 (+0.83%)
T   19.62 (-18.72%)
GE   90.42 (+0.76%)
F   15.42 (+2.46%)
DIS   131.50 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.57 (+1.81%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.92%)
PYPL   111.21 (+0.00%)
BA   176.89 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,435.74 (-1.17%)
DOW   34,482.10 (-0.69%)
QQQ   343.54 (-1.61%)
AAPL   167.10 (-1.76%)
MSFT   287.63 (-3.15%)
FB   219.36 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,592.49 (-2.75%)
AMZN   3,050.40 (-1.26%)
TSLA   987.84 (-3.67%)
NVDA   221.30 (-4.28%)
BABA   102.85 (-0.66%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.50%)
AMD   98.45 (-2.52%)
CGC   6.85 (+2.24%)
MU   72.74 (+0.83%)
T   19.62 (-18.72%)
GE   90.42 (+0.76%)
F   15.42 (+2.46%)
DIS   131.50 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.57 (+1.81%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.92%)
PYPL   111.21 (+0.00%)
BA   176.89 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,435.74 (-1.17%)
DOW   34,482.10 (-0.69%)
QQQ   343.54 (-1.61%)
AAPL   167.10 (-1.76%)
MSFT   287.63 (-3.15%)
FB   219.36 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,592.49 (-2.75%)
AMZN   3,050.40 (-1.26%)
TSLA   987.84 (-3.67%)
NVDA   221.30 (-4.28%)
BABA   102.85 (-0.66%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.50%)
AMD   98.45 (-2.52%)
CGC   6.85 (+2.24%)
MU   72.74 (+0.83%)
T   19.62 (-18.72%)
GE   90.42 (+0.76%)
F   15.42 (+2.46%)
DIS   131.50 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.57 (+1.81%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.92%)
PYPL   111.21 (+0.00%)
BA   176.89 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,435.74 (-1.17%)
DOW   34,482.10 (-0.69%)
QQQ   343.54 (-1.61%)
AAPL   167.10 (-1.76%)
MSFT   287.63 (-3.15%)
FB   219.36 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,592.49 (-2.75%)
AMZN   3,050.40 (-1.26%)
TSLA   987.84 (-3.67%)
NVDA   221.30 (-4.28%)
BABA   102.85 (-0.66%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.50%)
AMD   98.45 (-2.52%)
CGC   6.85 (+2.24%)
MU   72.74 (+0.83%)
T   19.62 (-18.72%)
GE   90.42 (+0.76%)
F   15.42 (+2.46%)
DIS   131.50 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.57 (+1.81%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.92%)
PYPL   111.21 (+0.00%)
BA   176.89 (+0.96%)

Families of 5 killed in Indiana FedEx shooting file lawsuit

Monday, April 11, 2022 | Rick Callahan, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Relatives of five of the eight people who were shot and killed last year at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse by a former employee sued the shipping giant and a security company on Monday, accusing them of negligence and failing to ensure that the workplace was safe.

The federal lawsuit, which names as defendants the FedEx Corporation, three of its operating units and Securitas Security Services USA, alleges that gunman Brandon Scott Hole, 19, had “exhibited emotional and mental instability on multiple instances” before the April 15, 2021, shooting.

The suit contends that the defendants “knew or should have known of Hole’s potentially violent and dangerous propensities, which were reasonably likely to result in injuries to himself and others.”

The families’ complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, seeks unspecified damages.

FedEx said in a statement that it was aware of the lawsuit and was reviewing the allegations. The company added that it continues “to mourn the loss of our team members in the senseless tragedy."

Securitas Security Services USA, which the complaint says provided security at the warehouse, didn't immediately reply to a message left Monday seeking comment.

The plaintiffs are relatives of shooting victims Amarjeet Johal, 66; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; John Weisert, 74; and Karli Smith, 19.

The families of the three other people killed — Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; and Jaswinder Singh, 68 — are not involved in the suit.

Indianapolis police and federal authorities said at a July 2021 news conference that Hole, a former FedEx employee, acted alone and used the attack as an act of “suicidal murder.” Four of the victims were Sikh, but authorities said the attack was not racially or ethnically motivated and that Hole believed he would “demonstrate his masculinity and capability” while fulfilling a final desire to experience killing people.

Hole was able to legally purchase the two rifles he used in the shooting, even after his mother called police in March of 2020 to say her son might attempt “suicide by cop.” Police seized a pump-action shotgun from Hole, then 18, when responding to his mother’s call.

Lawyers for the victims have said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County prosecutor’s office failed to follow Indiana’s red flag law when they decided not to file a case with the courts to suspend Hole's gun rights in March of 2020.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.