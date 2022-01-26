Families of crash victims ask US to reopen Boeing settlement

S&P 500   4,349.93 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,168.09 (-0.38%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
S&P 500   4,349.93 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,168.09 (-0.38%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
S&P 500   4,349.93 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,168.09 (-0.38%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
S&P 500   4,349.93 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,168.09 (-0.38%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)

Families of crash victims ask US to reopen Boeing settlement

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer


Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019. Relatives of passengers who died in crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets are pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to help them re-open a settlement that shielded Boeing from criminal prosecution for misleading federal safety regulators about the plane. Several family members and their lawyers held a video meeting Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, with Garland. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

Relatives of passengers who died in crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets are pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to help them re-open a settlement that shielded Boeing from criminal prosecution for misleading federal safety regulators about the plane.

Several family members and their lawyers held a video meeting Wednesday with Garland. They told the attorney general that the Justice Department violated a federal law by not informing them before finalizing the settlement in January 2021, two weeks before the Trump administration left office.

Garland expressed sympathy to relatives who spoke during the meeting but made no promises or substantive comments on the case, according to participants.

Last month, the families of more than a dozen passengers filed a motion in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, alleging that the Justice Department violated a 2004 victims' rights law by not consulting with them before reaching the settlement, which shielded Boeing from criminal prosecution. They are also seeking documents that the department gathered during its investigation.

Michael Stumo, whose 24-year-old daughter Samya was killed in the 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max, said passengers' relatives were blindsided and “erupted in anger, shock and renewed grief” when the settlement was announced.

“We don't think they could have gotten this deal through if they had allowed us to have any input and knowledge,” he said.

Stumo and two relatives of other passengers spoke during the meeting. Their lawyer, Paul Cassell, a former federal judge, argued that failing to inform families ahead of time made the settlement illegal.

They asked Garland to support their legal argument that the Trump administration's Justice Department violated a crime-victims' law. Cassell believes that if a court accepts that argument, it could invalidate the agreement. The family members, however, stopped short of asking Garland for a specific outcome, such as whether negotiations with Boeing should start over.

Several high-ranking Justice Department officials in Washington and Texas also attended the meeting. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing also declined to comment.

In all, 346 people were killed in two Max crashes, the first in Indonesia in 2018, and another five months later in Ethiopia. All Max jets were grounded worldwide for nearly two years. They were cleared to fly again after Boeing overhauled an automated flight-control system that activated erroneously in both crashes.

In the January 2021 settlement, Boeing blamed two former test pilots for misleading the Federal Aviation Administration about the flight-control system before regulators approved the plane in 2017. The Justice Department agreed to drop a criminal charge of conspiracy to defraud the government if Boeing follows terms of the deal for three years.

Nearly $1.8 billion of the settlement money was set aside for airlines that lost money because their planes were grounded. Another $500 million went into a fund for victims’ relatives, and Boeing agreed to pay a $243.6 million fine.

Naoise Connolly Ryan, whose husband Mick died in the second crash, called the deal "a slap on the wrist that wrongly holds no executive accountable.” She also spoke to Garland during Wednesday's meeting.

Since the settlement, one of the former Boeing test pilots, Mark Forkner, has been charged with fraud.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.