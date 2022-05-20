Farmer sues VW over climate change; German court has doubts

S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)

Farmer sues VW over climate change; German court has doubts

Friday, May 20, 2022 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press


Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, farmer, stands in a rye field in front of his tractor in Detmold, Germany, Wedenesday, May 18, 2022. The organic farmer holds the VW car company partly responsible for damage to his farm. Together with Greenpeace, he wants to go to court to get VW to stop producing combustion vehicles by 2030. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany cast doubt Friday on claims by a German farmer that automaker Volkswagen is partly responsible for the impact that global warming is having on his family business.

The plaintiff, Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, claims drier soil and heavier rains due to climate change are harming his fields, cattle and commercial forests.

“Farmers are already being hit harder and faster by climate change than expected,” he told reporters this week, alleging that VW as the world's second-biggest automaker has contributed to the damage.

But during the first hearing, a regional court in the western town of Detmold asked the plaintiff and his lawyers to provide further details to back up their legal arguments, the German news agency dpa reported.

The presiding judge also asked for clarity on whether the plaintiff has already suffered climate-related damages or is merely expecting them. It set the next court hearing for Sept. 9.

The case is supported by the environmental group Greenpeace, which has backed similar legal efforts in Germany aimed at holding companies and the government accountable for climate change.

Such cases have met with mixed success. Some have been dismissed, while one made it to Germany's top court, which last year ordered the government to step up its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In his complaint, Allhoff-Cramer is calling for VW to end its production of combustion engine vehicles by 2030. German automakers rejected a similar demand from environmental groups last year.

Volkswagen said in a statement that it aims to reduce its emissions “as quickly as the business allows" but has set itself a 2050 deadline to cut carbon dioxide emissions to net-zero.

"Volkswagen stands for climate protection and rapid decarbonization of the transport sector, but cannot meet this challenge alone," the company said, adding that the transformation also depends on government regulation, technological development and buyer behavior.


The company said lawmakers should decide on climate change measures.

“Disputes in civil courts through lawsuits against individual companies singled out for this purpose, on the other hand, are not the place or the means to do justice to this responsible task,” VW said. “We will defend this position and ask for the lawsuit to be dismissed.”

In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency caught Volkswagen using software that let diesel cars pass emissions tests and then turned off pollution controls during normal driving. The company apologized and paid tens of billions of dollars in fines, recall costs and compensation to car owners.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.