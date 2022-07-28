S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Fastenal Stock Staring Up at Key Resistance

Last updated on Fri., July 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) gapped lower after a July 13 earnings report, before rallying back to their February lows and settling beneath the round $50 level. What's more, the equity went ex-dividend on July 16, and price action was weak after its last two ex-dividend dates. With this setup in mind, now seems like ideal time to bet on FAST's next leg lower.

 


The security's 12-month consensus price target of $48.43 could also represent a level of resistance. Further, the shares are facing headwinds from growing short interest after five years of covering.

Our recommended November put has a leverage ratio of 6, and will double on a 14.8% fall in the underlying stock.
 
Subscribers to Schaeffer's Weekend Trader options recommendation service received this FAST commentary on Sunday night, along with a detailed options trade recommendation -- including complete entry and exit parameters. Learn more about why Weekend Trader is one of our most popular options trading services.

7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

