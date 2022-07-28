Fastenal Stock Staring Up at Key Resistance

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) gapped lower after a July 13 earnings report, before rallying back to their February lows and settling beneath the round $50 level. What's more, the equity went ex-dividend on July 16, and price action was weak after its last two ex-dividend dates. With this setup in mind, now seems like ideal time to bet on FAST's next leg lower.





Our recommended November put has a leverage ratio of 6, and will double on a 14.8% fall in the underlying stock. The security's 12-month consensus price target of $48.43 could also represent a level of resistance. Further, the shares are facing headwinds from growing short interest after five years of covering.Our recommended November put has a leverage ratio of 6, and will double on a 14.8% fall in the underlying stock.

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.