Fastly Stock Struggling to Break Above Pressure

×
S&P 500   3,932.73 (+0.84%)
DOW   31,750.95 (+0.99%)
QQQ   294.37 (+0.66%)
AAPL   142.73 (+0.76%)
MSFT   264.48 (-0.15%)
META   170.17 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,316.05 (-0.03%)
AMZN   114.04 (+0.72%)
TSLA   742.34 (+1.03%)
NVDA   171.11 (+1.43%)
NIO   23.07 (+0.52%)
BABA   119.87 (+0.96%)
AMD   86.47 (+0.36%)
MU   60.03 (+2.13%)
CGC   3.83 (+1.06%)
T   20.92 (+0.67%)
GE   68.01 (+1.95%)
F   12.39 (+2.91%)
DIS   100.05 (+3.56%)
AMC   13.95 (-1.27%)
PFE   51.08 (-1.54%)
PYPL   76.56 (+0.82%)
NFLX   191.10 (+1.04%)
S&P 500   3,932.73 (+0.84%)
DOW   31,750.95 (+0.99%)
QQQ   294.37 (+0.66%)
AAPL   142.73 (+0.76%)
MSFT   264.48 (-0.15%)
META   170.17 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,316.05 (-0.03%)
AMZN   114.04 (+0.72%)
TSLA   742.34 (+1.03%)
NVDA   171.11 (+1.43%)
NIO   23.07 (+0.52%)
BABA   119.87 (+0.96%)
AMD   86.47 (+0.36%)
MU   60.03 (+2.13%)
CGC   3.83 (+1.06%)
T   20.92 (+0.67%)
GE   68.01 (+1.95%)
F   12.39 (+2.91%)
DIS   100.05 (+3.56%)
AMC   13.95 (-1.27%)
PFE   51.08 (-1.54%)
PYPL   76.56 (+0.82%)
NFLX   191.10 (+1.04%)
S&P 500   3,932.73 (+0.84%)
DOW   31,750.95 (+0.99%)
QQQ   294.37 (+0.66%)
AAPL   142.73 (+0.76%)
MSFT   264.48 (-0.15%)
META   170.17 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,316.05 (-0.03%)
AMZN   114.04 (+0.72%)
TSLA   742.34 (+1.03%)
NVDA   171.11 (+1.43%)
NIO   23.07 (+0.52%)
BABA   119.87 (+0.96%)
AMD   86.47 (+0.36%)
MU   60.03 (+2.13%)
CGC   3.83 (+1.06%)
T   20.92 (+0.67%)
GE   68.01 (+1.95%)
F   12.39 (+2.91%)
DIS   100.05 (+3.56%)
AMC   13.95 (-1.27%)
PFE   51.08 (-1.54%)
PYPL   76.56 (+0.82%)
NFLX   191.10 (+1.04%)
S&P 500   3,932.73 (+0.84%)
DOW   31,750.95 (+0.99%)
QQQ   294.37 (+0.66%)
AAPL   142.73 (+0.76%)
MSFT   264.48 (-0.15%)
META   170.17 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,316.05 (-0.03%)
AMZN   114.04 (+0.72%)
TSLA   742.34 (+1.03%)
NVDA   171.11 (+1.43%)
NIO   23.07 (+0.52%)
BABA   119.87 (+0.96%)
AMD   86.47 (+0.36%)
MU   60.03 (+2.13%)
CGC   3.83 (+1.06%)
T   20.92 (+0.67%)
GE   68.01 (+1.95%)
F   12.39 (+2.91%)
DIS   100.05 (+3.56%)
AMC   13.95 (-1.27%)
PFE   51.08 (-1.54%)
PYPL   76.56 (+0.82%)
NFLX   191.10 (+1.04%)

Fastly Stock Struggling to Break Above Pressure

Monday, June 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) have struggled to rebound from their mid-May record low of $9.50, with $13.50 level providing a still ceiling for the last month. Plus, FSLY just ran into a historically bearish trendline that pressured the shares lower in the past. 

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, Fastly stock is now within one standard deviation of its 50-day moving average. The delivery name has seen six similar signals over the past three years, and was lower one month later 83% of the time, averaging an 18.6% loss for that period. A comparable move from the stock's current perch of $13.22 would place it below $11. 

FSLY June27

A shift in the options pits could also add pressure. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Fastly stock's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.81 ranks in the 72nd percentile of annual readings, which indicates a preference for bullish bets compared to the last 12 months.

Options look like the ideal avenue to pursue for those looking to speculate on FSLY, as it sports relatively cheap premium. This is per the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 83%, which stands higher than 31% of readings from the past year. What's more, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a relatively high 80 out of 100, meaning the shares have exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

 


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.