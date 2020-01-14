Faulty valve blamed for North Dakota oil wastewater spill

S&P 500   3,289.36 (+0.04%)
DOW   29,022.60 (+0.40%)
QQQ   220.83 (-0.05%)
AAPL   315.63 (-0.42%)
FB   220.42 (-0.67%)
MSFT   163.19 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   1,439.04 (-0.07%)
AMZN   1,873.59 (-0.94%)
CGC   23.74 (+2.73%)
NVDA   249.30 (-1.06%)
BABA   226.89 (-1.56%)
MU   57.78 (+0.57%)
GE   12.16 (+0.33%)
TSLA   538.55 (+2.61%)
AMD   48.58 (-0.35%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.81 (+5.87%)
F   9.30 (+0.54%)
NFLX   339.52 (+0.18%)
PRI   129.23 (+0.06%)
BAC   35.53 (+1.31%)
GILD   64.34 (+0.05%)
DIS   146.34 (+1.71%)
S&P 500   3,289.36 (+0.04%)
DOW   29,022.60 (+0.40%)
QQQ   220.83 (-0.05%)
AAPL   315.63 (-0.42%)
FB   220.42 (-0.67%)
MSFT   163.19 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   1,439.04 (-0.07%)
AMZN   1,873.59 (-0.94%)
CGC   23.74 (+2.73%)
NVDA   249.30 (-1.06%)
BABA   226.89 (-1.56%)
MU   57.78 (+0.57%)
GE   12.16 (+0.33%)
TSLA   538.55 (+2.61%)
AMD   48.58 (-0.35%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.81 (+5.87%)
F   9.30 (+0.54%)
NFLX   339.52 (+0.18%)
PRI   129.23 (+0.06%)
BAC   35.53 (+1.31%)
GILD   64.34 (+0.05%)
DIS   146.34 (+1.71%)
S&P 500   3,289.36 (+0.04%)
DOW   29,022.60 (+0.40%)
QQQ   220.83 (-0.05%)
AAPL   315.63 (-0.42%)
FB   220.42 (-0.67%)
MSFT   163.19 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   1,439.04 (-0.07%)
AMZN   1,873.59 (-0.94%)
CGC   23.74 (+2.73%)
NVDA   249.30 (-1.06%)
BABA   226.89 (-1.56%)
MU   57.78 (+0.57%)
GE   12.16 (+0.33%)
TSLA   538.55 (+2.61%)
AMD   48.58 (-0.35%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.81 (+5.87%)
F   9.30 (+0.54%)
NFLX   339.52 (+0.18%)
PRI   129.23 (+0.06%)
BAC   35.53 (+1.31%)
GILD   64.34 (+0.05%)
DIS   146.34 (+1.71%)
S&P 500   3,289.36 (+0.04%)
DOW   29,022.60 (+0.40%)
QQQ   220.83 (-0.05%)
AAPL   315.63 (-0.42%)
FB   220.42 (-0.67%)
MSFT   163.19 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   1,439.04 (-0.07%)
AMZN   1,873.59 (-0.94%)
CGC   23.74 (+2.73%)
NVDA   249.30 (-1.06%)
BABA   226.89 (-1.56%)
MU   57.78 (+0.57%)
GE   12.16 (+0.33%)
TSLA   538.55 (+2.61%)
AMD   48.58 (-0.35%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.81 (+5.87%)
F   9.30 (+0.54%)
NFLX   339.52 (+0.18%)
PRI   129.23 (+0.06%)
BAC   35.53 (+1.31%)
GILD   64.34 (+0.05%)
DIS   146.34 (+1.71%)
Log in

Faulty valve blamed for North Dakota oil wastewater spill

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State environmental officials say a spill of oilfield wastewater caused by a faulty valve has affected some pastureland in western North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said the 12,180-gallon (46,000 liters) produced water spill happened on Saturday at a well pad about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) east of Watford City. Minot-based Landtech Enterprises notified regulators of the spill on Monday.

State environmental scientist Bill Suess said only about 168 gallons (635 liters) of produced water escaped the well site. He said about 800 square feet (74 square meters) of pastureland was affected. He said no water sources were harmed.

Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals. It's a byproduct of oil and gas development.

Suess said a berm around the well site contained most of the spill but some escaped through a gate at the facility.


More on MarketBeat
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
20 Stocks to Sell Now20 Stocks to Sell Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel