Fed Drama Engulfs First Week of November

S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover

Fed Drama Engulfs First Week of November

Fri., November 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

It was another wild week on Wall Street, with stocks finishing up the month of October on Monday with massive wins. In fact, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) logged its biggest one-month jump in over 45 years, even after a daily drop. November was off to a rocky start on Tuesday as traders eyed Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate hike decision. 

As expected, the central bank wound up raising interest rates by another 75 basis points. Stocks briefly jumped as some traders construed comments from the Fed as a signal that aggressive rate hikes would soon slow. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell quickly put these theories to bed, promising more to come until inflation is back under control.

Stocks today could snap their recent slump, though. At the time of this writing, the Dow, S&P 500 Index (SPX), and the Nasdaq Composite Index (IXIC) are all higher following an upbeat jobs report for October. However, the three major benchmarks are set to log losing weeks. 

Which Stocks Look Promising Right Now 

There's a lot of doom and gloom on Wall Street, but it's not all bad news. Earlier this week, we highlighted Toast (TOST) as a potentially bullish play, while Starbucks (SBUX) stock has seasonality on its side. A few big names posted upbeat results for their latest quarterly reports as well, including Match (MTCH) and Etsy (ETSY). Goldman Sachs (GS) conquered a key trendline, and these three U.S.-listed Chinese stocks popped as reopening rumors surfaced.


Options Traders' Favorites This Week

Options players busy this week, as securities made wild moves as the earnings season cracked on. Bears blasted Peloton (PTON) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) after the companies issued disappointing quarterly results. Meanwhile, an upbeat earnings report from SoFi Technologies (SOFI) attracted bulls. Call traders also eyed Carvana (CVNA) and Pfizer (PFE) this week, while they pressed doubt on a selloff for GameStop (GME) stock.

Look Ahead to Disney Earnings and CPI Updates

Investors have a bevy of employment data to pore over next week. Consumer price index (CPI) updates are due out as well, in addition to a year-over-year comparison of the Federal budget. Plus, the earnings docket features results from AMC Entertainment (AMC), Beyond Meat (BYND), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Walt Disney (DIS), and Yeti (YETI). Meanwhile, traders are questioning while an "all-clear" signal is finally ahead, as they unpack how options bulls have benefited from Fed interest rate decisions in the past. 

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.