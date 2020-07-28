Fed extends lending programs as pandemic's impact lengthens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will extend seven of its emergency lending programs through the end of the year, an acknowledgement that the programs may be necessary for longer than was first thought as the nation struggles to control the coronavirus.
The Fed announced the extension of the programs, past their original expiration dates of Sept. 30, at a time when a spike in confirmed virus cases has shown signs of slowing the economy.
The “extension will facilitate planning ... and provide certainty that the facilities will continue to be available to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Fed said Tuesday.
The extension applies to several programs that lend to Wall Street banks and other financial institutions to ensure the flow of credit to businesses and households as well as to the Fed's corporate bond purchase programs. The central bank has also extended its Main Street Lending Program, which is intended to support mid-sized companies but has generated only a small amount of borrowing so far.
Two of the Fed's emergency lending programs — one that buys state and local bonds and another that purchases short-term corporate debt —weren't included in the announcement. The Fed's Municipal Liquidity Facility is already scheduled to last through the end of the year, and the Commercial Paper Funding Facility will expire in March 2021.
The Next 5 Retailers on the Edge of Bankruptcy
Through no fault of theirs, the novel coronavirus has put some retailers on the edge of bankruptcy. And as you’ve seen, many have fallen over that edge including iconic names like Nieman Marcus, J.C. Penney and J.Crew.
In fact, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute, there were 560 commercial Chapter 11 filings in April. That was a 26% increase over last year. And executive director, Amy Quakenboss, suggests that there are more to come.
“As financial challenges continue to escalate amid this crisis,” observes Quakenboss, “bankruptcy is sure to offer a financial safe harbor from the economic storm.”
With no revenue walking through the door, many retailers are seeing a semblance of revenue from e-commerce sales. But for some retailers, the shutdown is more impactful because they didn’t have a strong e-commerce structure. That means that they rely more than others on brick-and-mortar sales.
The real question now is will there really be the pent-up demand that some analysts still swear is just waiting to be unleashed. It may indeed exist. Time will tell. But time is not a commodity many of these retailers have. And we’ve identified five retailers for which the clock is not in their favor.
View the "The Next 5 Retailers on the Edge of Bankruptcy".