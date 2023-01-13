Fed Fodder Highlights Holiday-Shortened Week

Next week brings pivotal data, with 2023 now in full swing. Though the stock market will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day Jr., investors will be eyeing the Federal Reserve's Beige Book in hopes it will offer clues as to the health of the U.S. economy.

The earnings docket starts to heat up too. Keep an eye on reports from Alcoa (AA), American Airlines (AAL), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Netflix (NFLX), Procter & Gamble (PG), Silvergate Capital (SI), and United Airlines (UAL).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Investors will return from the holiday on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the Empire state manufacturing index.

The Beige Book comes out Wednesday, Jan. 18, while retail sales, industrial production, and capacity utilization data are on tap as well. Plus, the final demand producer price index (PPI), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index, and business inventories are also due out.

Thursday, Jan. 19 brings the classic jobless claims, as well as building permits and housing starts. Investors will also be eyeing the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.

The week closes out with existing home sales on Friday, Jan. 20.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here