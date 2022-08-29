Fed official: New real-time payment system starts summer '23

S&P 500   4,051.04 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,225.15 (-0.18%)
QQQ   305.89 (-0.50%)
AAPL   162.29 (-0.81%)
MSFT   265.83 (-0.84%)
META   159.96 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   109.95 (-0.35%)
AMZN   130.76 (+0.01%)
TSLA   284.77 (-1.15%)
NVDA   159.43 (-1.95%)
NIO   19.96 (+0.20%)
BABA   97.17 (-0.85%)
AMD   89.22 (-2.15%)
T   17.89 (+0.00%)
MU   57.48 (-0.26%)
CGC   4.01 (+4.43%)
F   15.67 (+1.69%)
GE   76.71 (+1.91%)
DIS   114.33 (+0.23%)
AMC   9.43 (+2.84%)
PYPL   93.32 (+0.67%)
PFE   46.54 (-0.60%)
NFLX   225.81 (+1.13%)
S&P 500   4,051.04 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,225.15 (-0.18%)
QQQ   305.89 (-0.50%)
AAPL   162.29 (-0.81%)
MSFT   265.83 (-0.84%)
META   159.96 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   109.95 (-0.35%)
AMZN   130.76 (+0.01%)
TSLA   284.77 (-1.15%)
NVDA   159.43 (-1.95%)
NIO   19.96 (+0.20%)
BABA   97.17 (-0.85%)
AMD   89.22 (-2.15%)
T   17.89 (+0.00%)
MU   57.48 (-0.26%)
CGC   4.01 (+4.43%)
F   15.67 (+1.69%)
GE   76.71 (+1.91%)
DIS   114.33 (+0.23%)
AMC   9.43 (+2.84%)
PYPL   93.32 (+0.67%)
PFE   46.54 (-0.60%)
NFLX   225.81 (+1.13%)
S&P 500   4,051.04 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,225.15 (-0.18%)
QQQ   305.89 (-0.50%)
AAPL   162.29 (-0.81%)
MSFT   265.83 (-0.84%)
META   159.96 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   109.95 (-0.35%)
AMZN   130.76 (+0.01%)
TSLA   284.77 (-1.15%)
NVDA   159.43 (-1.95%)
NIO   19.96 (+0.20%)
BABA   97.17 (-0.85%)
AMD   89.22 (-2.15%)
T   17.89 (+0.00%)
MU   57.48 (-0.26%)
CGC   4.01 (+4.43%)
F   15.67 (+1.69%)
GE   76.71 (+1.91%)
DIS   114.33 (+0.23%)
AMC   9.43 (+2.84%)
PYPL   93.32 (+0.67%)
PFE   46.54 (-0.60%)
NFLX   225.81 (+1.13%)
S&P 500   4,051.04 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,225.15 (-0.18%)
QQQ   305.89 (-0.50%)
AAPL   162.29 (-0.81%)
MSFT   265.83 (-0.84%)
META   159.96 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   109.95 (-0.35%)
AMZN   130.76 (+0.01%)
TSLA   284.77 (-1.15%)
NVDA   159.43 (-1.95%)
NIO   19.96 (+0.20%)
BABA   97.17 (-0.85%)
AMD   89.22 (-2.15%)
T   17.89 (+0.00%)
MU   57.48 (-0.26%)
CGC   4.01 (+4.43%)
F   15.67 (+1.69%)
GE   76.71 (+1.91%)
DIS   114.33 (+0.23%)
AMC   9.43 (+2.84%)
PYPL   93.32 (+0.67%)
PFE   46.54 (-0.60%)
NFLX   225.81 (+1.13%)

Fed official: New real-time payment system starts summer '23

Mon., August 29, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve's new real-time payments system known as FedNow is expected to go live as early as May 2023, a Fed official said Monday.

In development for effectively a decade, FedNow is expected to allow banks of any size to send payments to each other in real-time. That will allow bank customers to send real-time payments to one another on the same rails.

The system will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is expected to cost significantly less than fees charged for wire transfers or debit card transactions.

While the Fed has been developing FedNow, other banks and the entire cryptocurrency industry has been pushing for its own alternatives for real-time payments. The banking industry has Zelle, which allows individuals to send payments to each other in real time. There also services like Venmo and PayPal that have grown in popularity.

Speaking Monday via webcast to a FedNow early adopter workshop in Rosemont, Illinois, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said she expects the system to launch between May and July next year. Previously the Fed had given vague timetables on when it expected to launch FedNow.

“Having the capacity to manage money in real time could help households avoid costly late payment fees or free up working capital for small businesses to finance growth," Brainard said. "Indeed, during the pandemic, we witnessed how essential rapid access to funds can be, as many households started spending emergency relief payments on the day they were received."

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.