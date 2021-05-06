Fed warns high asset prices could make investors vulnerable









WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is warning that prices of stocks and other financial assets are rising to levels that could set investors up for big losses from sudden declines.

A Fed report released Thursday noted that stocks and other risky assets have risen in value since last November, in some cases to record highs, as the outlook for the post-pandemic U.S. economy has improved with increases in vaccinations and business re-openings.

“Asset prices may be vulnerable to significant declines should risk appetite fall,” the Fed report warned.

The warning was included in the Fed’s twice-a-year “Financial Stability Report.” The central bank has been publishing the report since 2018 in an effort to highlight and address potential threats to the U.S. financial system. Its aim is to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis that pushed the U.S. and global economies into steep recessions.

“With investors ebullient on expectations for a strong rebound, it is important to closely monitor risks to the system and ensure the financial system is resilient,” Fed board member Lael Brainard, who chairs the central bank’s financial stability committee, said in a statement.

The report also cited vulnerabilities to U.S. institutions from a possible sharp rise in global interest rates that could strain developing countries.

A worsening of the coronavirus pandemic could also stress the financial systems in emerging markets and some European countries, the Fed said.

The risk of instability in those markets could interact with existing vulnerabilities at U.S financial institutions and “pose additional risks to the U.S. financial system," the Fed said.

Recent developments explored in the report include the March collapse of Archegos Capital Management, which generated more than $10 billion in losses at top global banks.

Brainard said the failure of Archegos “highlights the potential for nonbank financial institutions such as hedge funds and other leveraged investors to generate large losses in the financial system.”

She said the incident demonstrated the “limited visibility” regulators have into hedge-fund operations.

“The potential for material distress at hedge funds to affect broader financial conditions underscores the importance of more granular, higher-frequency disclosures,” Brainard said.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue

The electric vehicle (EV) sector was nearly as frothy as the “pandemic stocks” in 2020. It wasn’t that the EV sector was dormant during the Trump administration.But, as the saying goes, elections have consequences. And Wall Street understands they can make money in any administration. And as a bet that Joe Biden would win the presidency, electric vehicle stocks soared.For starters, the Biden administration has already said it will prioritize climate change like no administration ever has. And one way they are going to do that is to incentivize the production and purchase of electric vehicles.And to take advantage of this shift towards electric vehicle stocks, many private companies raced to get in on the action. The preferred way for many of these companies to go public was via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). A SPAC is basically a shortcut to the traditional IPO process.However, what goes up frequently goes down and since late February, EV stocks have been getting battered. But this is creating an opportunity because the electric vehicle is still supposed to see exceptional growth over the next five years.To help you take advantage of this we’ve created this special presentation that includes seven stocks that appear to be ready to take the next leg up.