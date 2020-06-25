AAPL   362.15 (+0.58%)
MSFT   198.41 (+0.29%)
FB   236.19 (+0.93%)
AMZN   2,739.99 (+0.20%)
NVDA   373.14 (+1.01%)
CGC   16.45 (-1.56%)
BABA   221.88 (-1.92%)
MU   48.28 (-0.02%)
GE   6.56 (+0.31%)
TSLA   974.60 (+1.43%)
AMD   51.67 (-1.37%)
T   29.54 (+0.41%)
ACB   13.07 (-4.39%)
F   5.96 (+0.17%)
GILD   74.47 (-1.92%)
DIS   109.88 (-1.95%)
BAC   24.29 (+2.02%)
AAPL   362.15 (+0.58%)
MSFT   198.41 (+0.29%)
FB   236.19 (+0.93%)
AMZN   2,739.99 (+0.20%)
NVDA   373.14 (+1.01%)
CGC   16.45 (-1.56%)
BABA   221.88 (-1.92%)
MU   48.28 (-0.02%)
GE   6.56 (+0.31%)
TSLA   974.60 (+1.43%)
AMD   51.67 (-1.37%)
T   29.54 (+0.41%)
ACB   13.07 (-4.39%)
F   5.96 (+0.17%)
GILD   74.47 (-1.92%)
DIS   109.88 (-1.95%)
BAC   24.29 (+2.02%)
AAPL   362.15 (+0.58%)
MSFT   198.41 (+0.29%)
FB   236.19 (+0.93%)
AMZN   2,739.99 (+0.20%)
NVDA   373.14 (+1.01%)
CGC   16.45 (-1.56%)
BABA   221.88 (-1.92%)
MU   48.28 (-0.02%)
GE   6.56 (+0.31%)
TSLA   974.60 (+1.43%)
AMD   51.67 (-1.37%)
T   29.54 (+0.41%)
ACB   13.07 (-4.39%)
F   5.96 (+0.17%)
GILD   74.47 (-1.92%)
DIS   109.88 (-1.95%)
BAC   24.29 (+2.02%)
AAPL   362.15 (+0.58%)
MSFT   198.41 (+0.29%)
FB   236.19 (+0.93%)
AMZN   2,739.99 (+0.20%)
NVDA   373.14 (+1.01%)
CGC   16.45 (-1.56%)
BABA   221.88 (-1.92%)
MU   48.28 (-0.02%)
GE   6.56 (+0.31%)
TSLA   974.60 (+1.43%)
AMD   51.67 (-1.37%)
T   29.54 (+0.41%)
ACB   13.07 (-4.39%)
F   5.96 (+0.17%)
GILD   74.47 (-1.92%)
DIS   109.88 (-1.95%)
BAC   24.29 (+2.02%)
Log in

Federal banking agencies ease Volcker Rule restrictions

Posted on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 By Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve and four other bank regulatory agencies announced on Thursday that they have finalized a rule that will ease restrictions curtailing the ability of banks to make investments in such areas as hedge funds.

The announcement of the easing of regulations know as the “Volcker Rule” gave an immediate boost to bank stocks because the rule change could free up billions of dollars in capital in the banking industry.

The Volcker Rule was part of the overhaul of banking regulation approved in the Dodd-Frank Act passed by Congress in 2010 in an effort to curtail excesses that had led to the 2008 financial crisis, the country's worst banking crisis since the 1930s.

However, President Donald Trump had campaigned in 2016 on rolling back what he saw as over-regulation of the banks that had weighed on the economy by preventing the banks from making loans to qualified borrowers.

20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.

MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.

Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.

This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.