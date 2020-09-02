S&P 500   3,483.95 (-2.71%)
DOW   28,538.67 (-1.93%)
QQQ   288.98 (-4.55%)
AAPL   123.85 (-5.75%)
MSFT   219.62 (-5.19%)
FB   287.96 (-4.81%)
GOOGL   1,644.35 (-4.25%)
AMZN   3,365.17 (-4.71%)
NVDA   529.15 (-7.79%)
TSLA   414.67 (-7.31%)
BABA   283.04 (-4.40%)
CGC   16.12 (-1.47%)
GE   6.40 (-0.62%)
MU   46.40 (-2.99%)
AMD   83.60 (-7.34%)
T   29.65 (-0.17%)
F   6.87 (-1.15%)
ACB   8.89 (-1.22%)
GILD   66.09 (-1.05%)
NFLX   526.90 (-4.69%)
DIS   133.51 (-1.39%)
BAC   25.84 (-0.69%)
BA   171.70 (-1.76%)
Federal budget deficit to hit record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs, recession

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal budget deficit to hit record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs, recession.

7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Socially conscious investors may want to stop reading. But the fact is that gun stocks were some of the best-performing stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And they continue their positive momentum.

Some of that may be historical. Firearms sales tend to increase during an election year. But of course, this has not started out as a normal election year.

In March, the nation was gripped by pictures of long lines outside gun stores in several U.S. states. The website Ammo.com reported that bullet sales increased by 222% in the period from February 23 through March 15 as opposed to the first three weeks in February.

And according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), there was a 73% year-over-year increase in background checks in February.

“The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com said in an emailed statement. "When everything around you is uncertain, having a supply of ammunition can make our customers feel safer."

Given the likelihood of increased firearms sales, we’ve created this presentation that highlights seven gun stocks that you should consider for your portfolio.

View the "7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic".

