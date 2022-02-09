Federal Reserve Bank of Boston names a new president

S&P 500   4,585.92 (+1.42%)
DOW   35,790.74 (+0.92%)
QQQ   365.97 (+1.91%)
AAPL   175.87 (+0.59%)
MSFT   309.62 (+1.66%)
FB   231.89 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   2,818.79 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,236.45 (+0.25%)
TSLA   933.75 (+1.27%)
NVDA   265.55 (+5.76%)
BABA   126.14 (+3.48%)
NIO   26.03 (+5.43%)
AMD   132.68 (+3.47%)
CGC   8.63 (+12.22%)
MU   88.02 (+4.64%)
GE   99.83 (+0.52%)
T   24.47 (+2.21%)
F   18.37 (+3.67%)
DIS   146.43 (+2.77%)
AMC   18.47 (+12.42%)
PFE   51.54 (-0.31%)
ACB   4.55 (+9.11%)
BA   216.12 (+1.34%)
S&P 500   4,585.92 (+1.42%)
DOW   35,790.74 (+0.92%)
QQQ   365.97 (+1.91%)
AAPL   175.87 (+0.59%)
MSFT   309.62 (+1.66%)
FB   231.89 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   2,818.79 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,236.45 (+0.25%)
TSLA   933.75 (+1.27%)
NVDA   265.55 (+5.76%)
BABA   126.14 (+3.48%)
NIO   26.03 (+5.43%)
AMD   132.68 (+3.47%)
CGC   8.63 (+12.22%)
MU   88.02 (+4.64%)
GE   99.83 (+0.52%)
T   24.47 (+2.21%)
F   18.37 (+3.67%)
DIS   146.43 (+2.77%)
AMC   18.47 (+12.42%)
PFE   51.54 (-0.31%)
ACB   4.55 (+9.11%)
BA   216.12 (+1.34%)
S&P 500   4,585.92 (+1.42%)
DOW   35,790.74 (+0.92%)
QQQ   365.97 (+1.91%)
AAPL   175.87 (+0.59%)
MSFT   309.62 (+1.66%)
FB   231.89 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   2,818.79 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,236.45 (+0.25%)
TSLA   933.75 (+1.27%)
NVDA   265.55 (+5.76%)
BABA   126.14 (+3.48%)
NIO   26.03 (+5.43%)
AMD   132.68 (+3.47%)
CGC   8.63 (+12.22%)
MU   88.02 (+4.64%)
GE   99.83 (+0.52%)
T   24.47 (+2.21%)
F   18.37 (+3.67%)
DIS   146.43 (+2.77%)
AMC   18.47 (+12.42%)
PFE   51.54 (-0.31%)
ACB   4.55 (+9.11%)
BA   216.12 (+1.34%)
S&P 500   4,585.92 (+1.42%)
DOW   35,790.74 (+0.92%)
QQQ   365.97 (+1.91%)
AAPL   175.87 (+0.59%)
MSFT   309.62 (+1.66%)
FB   231.89 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   2,818.79 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,236.45 (+0.25%)
TSLA   933.75 (+1.27%)
NVDA   265.55 (+5.76%)
BABA   126.14 (+3.48%)
NIO   26.03 (+5.43%)
AMD   132.68 (+3.47%)
CGC   8.63 (+12.22%)
MU   88.02 (+4.64%)
GE   99.83 (+0.52%)
T   24.47 (+2.21%)
F   18.37 (+3.67%)
DIS   146.43 (+2.77%)
AMC   18.47 (+12.42%)
PFE   51.54 (-0.31%)
ACB   4.55 (+9.11%)
BA   216.12 (+1.34%)

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston names a new president

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said Wednesday that it has chosen Susan M. Collins, an economist and administrator at the University of Michigan, as its next president.

The selection of Collins, who will become the first Black person to serve as president of the Boston Fed, has already been approved by the Fed's governing board. She is only the second Black American to be appointed a president of one of the Fed's 12 regional banks. In that role, Collins will have a vote on the Fed's interest rate decisions this year.

Those decisions will be particularly risky as the central bank seeks to tighten credit and combat high inflation without slowing the economy so much as to cause a recession.

Before assuming her role at Michigan, Collins, 63, also taught at Georgetown University and was a senior staff economist on the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President George H.W. Bush.

Collins, who will start July 1, replaces Eric Rosengren, who retired last year after 14 years as president. Rosengren stepped down for health reasons and after he had come under scrutiny for investments he made in real estate funds at the same time that the Fed was buying mortgage-backed bonds to stabilize financial markets.

After graduating at the top of her class from Harvard, Collins earned a Ph.D. in economics from MIT.

“Dr. Collins brings the technical expertise and insight to contribute to policymaking and the leadership ability to head the organization,” said Christina Paxson, president of Brown University and chair of the Boston Fed’s Board of Directors, who led the search for a new president. “She is deeply committed to serving the public, engaging with constituents, and advancing economic stability, opportunity, and prosperity."


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.