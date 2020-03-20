S&P 500   2,304.92 (-4.34%)
DOW   19,173.98 (-4.55%)
QQQ   170.70 (-3.92%)
AAPL   229.24 (-6.35%)
FB   149.73 (-2.22%)
MSFT   137.35 (-3.76%)
GOOGL   1,068.21 (-3.91%)
AMZN   1,846.09 (-1.85%)
NVDA   205.75 (-3.39%)
BABA   181.30 (+0.23%)
MU   36.11 (-0.50%)
GE   6.52 (+0.62%)
TSLA   427.53 (-0.03%)
AMD   39.60 (-0.55%)
T   28.45 (-8.67%)
ACB   0.73 (+10.61%)
F   4.33 (-3.13%)
NFLX   332.83 (+0.24%)
BAC   19.67 (-7.22%)
GILD   73.26 (-6.73%)
DIS   85.98 (-9.43%)
Federal Reserve to help banks purchase municipal bonds to keep credit flowing to cities, states

Posted on Friday, March 20th, 2020 By The Associated Press

