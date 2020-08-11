Federal utility board to review CEO pay amid Trump complaint

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s board plans to review its CEO pay amid ongoing criticism from President Donald Trump, the board's chairman said Monday.
Tennessee Valley Authority interim board chairman John Ryder told the Chattanooga Times Free Press the board will look at the compensation of CEO Jeff Lyash, who topped $8.1 million in 2019 total compensation in his first six months in the position.
Last week, Trump called on the board to fire Lyash and pay the new CEO at most $500,000 annually.
The TVA Act requires competitive compensation with other utilities.
“The issue is not Jeff’s performance — everybody agrees he is doing a great job,” Ryder said. “There is an issue of compensation that the board is going to take a serious look at and how we structure that so that we are in compliance with the TVA Act.”
Last week, Trump fired TVA’s former chairman and another board member over TVA’s hiring of foreign workers. Days later, TVA rescinded a decision to lay off more than 200 in-house technology workers and outsource 20% of its technology jobs to foreign-based companies.
TVA has said it doesn't get any taxpayer money and the CEO salary is in the bottom fourth of other big utilities.
7 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Changes Its Mind
Just when investors thought that the price of gold couldn’t go any higher, the Federal Reserve added fuel to the fire. On July 29, the Fed said there was not sufficient evidence of an economic recovery to warrant changing their current policies.
Not only does that mean that interest rates will stay at or nor zero, but that the Fed may initiate other actions as well. In his statement after the Fed meeting, chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed was “not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”
And while the novel coronavirus was certainly a factor, it’s not the only factor. The Fed is looking intently at the collateral damage from the lockdown measures in March and April. Over 14 million Americans who had jobs in February are unemployed. And many of those jobs will not be coming back.
This is creating the perfect scenario for gold and gold stocks. The price of gold has surged over 25% in 2020. At the time of this writing, it sits at $1,953 per ounce. Of course as soon as gold starts to near $2,000 the cries that the rally is over begin.
Are they right again? Maybe, but I’m a little skeptical. Gold always climbs during times of uncertainty. That’s true today more than ever. We’re months away from a presidential election. We’re learning how to live with a novel virus for which there is no vaccine. We have social unrest that has turned into riots in many major cities.
With that in mind, here are seven of the best gold stocks that you can invest in right now.
View the "7 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Changes Its Mind".