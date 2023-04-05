FedEx, Conagra rise; Schnitzer Steel, Simply Good Foods fall

S&P 500   4,090.38 (-0.25%)
DOW   33,482.72 (+0.24%)
QQQ   315.92 (-0.99%)
AAPL   163.76 (-1.13%)
MSFT   284.34 (-0.99%)
META   211.48 (-1.51%)
GOOGL   104.47 (-0.24%)
AMZN   101.10 (-2.74%)
TSLA   185.52 (-3.67%)
NVDA   268.81 (-2.08%)
NIO   8.96 (-2.71%)
BABA   98.55 (-2.15%)
AMD   92.56 (-3.45%)
T   19.88 (+1.22%)
F   12.43 (-2.28%)
MU   57.02 (-0.44%)
CGC   1.59 (-4.79%)
GE   94.25 (-0.84%)
DIS   99.91 (+0.34%)
AMC   4.05 (+3.58%)
PFE   41.55 (+1.59%)
PYPL   73.61 (-2.19%)
NFLX   342.35 (-1.27%)
S&P 500   4,090.38 (-0.25%)
DOW   33,482.72 (+0.24%)
QQQ   315.92 (-0.99%)
AAPL   163.76 (-1.13%)
MSFT   284.34 (-0.99%)
META   211.48 (-1.51%)
GOOGL   104.47 (-0.24%)
AMZN   101.10 (-2.74%)
TSLA   185.52 (-3.67%)
NVDA   268.81 (-2.08%)
NIO   8.96 (-2.71%)
BABA   98.55 (-2.15%)
AMD   92.56 (-3.45%)
T   19.88 (+1.22%)
F   12.43 (-2.28%)
MU   57.02 (-0.44%)
CGC   1.59 (-4.79%)
GE   94.25 (-0.84%)
DIS   99.91 (+0.34%)
AMC   4.05 (+3.58%)
PFE   41.55 (+1.59%)
PYPL   73.61 (-2.19%)
NFLX   342.35 (-1.27%)
S&P 500   4,090.38 (-0.25%)
DOW   33,482.72 (+0.24%)
QQQ   315.92 (-0.99%)
AAPL   163.76 (-1.13%)
MSFT   284.34 (-0.99%)
META   211.48 (-1.51%)
GOOGL   104.47 (-0.24%)
AMZN   101.10 (-2.74%)
TSLA   185.52 (-3.67%)
NVDA   268.81 (-2.08%)
NIO   8.96 (-2.71%)
BABA   98.55 (-2.15%)
AMD   92.56 (-3.45%)
T   19.88 (+1.22%)
F   12.43 (-2.28%)
MU   57.02 (-0.44%)
CGC   1.59 (-4.79%)
GE   94.25 (-0.84%)
DIS   99.91 (+0.34%)
AMC   4.05 (+3.58%)
PFE   41.55 (+1.59%)
PYPL   73.61 (-2.19%)
NFLX   342.35 (-1.27%)
S&P 500   4,090.38 (-0.25%)
DOW   33,482.72 (+0.24%)
QQQ   315.92 (-0.99%)
AAPL   163.76 (-1.13%)
MSFT   284.34 (-0.99%)
META   211.48 (-1.51%)
GOOGL   104.47 (-0.24%)
AMZN   101.10 (-2.74%)
TSLA   185.52 (-3.67%)
NVDA   268.81 (-2.08%)
NIO   8.96 (-2.71%)
BABA   98.55 (-2.15%)
AMD   92.56 (-3.45%)
T   19.88 (+1.22%)
F   12.43 (-2.28%)
MU   57.02 (-0.44%)
CGC   1.59 (-4.79%)
GE   94.25 (-0.84%)
DIS   99.91 (+0.34%)
AMC   4.05 (+3.58%)
PFE   41.55 (+1.59%)
PYPL   73.61 (-2.19%)
NFLX   342.35 (-1.27%)

FedEx, Conagra rise; Schnitzer Steel, Simply Good Foods fall

Wed., April 5, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., up $3.44 to $229.93.

The package delivery service will restructure its operations as part of a $4 billion cost-cutting plan.

Johnson & Johnson, up $7.12 to $165.61.

The maker of Tylenol and Band-Aid bandages is earmarking nearly $9 billion to settle cancer lawsuits related to its baby powder.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., down $1.63 to $28.70.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.

The Simply Good Foods Co., down $1.85 to $36.84.

The maker of Atkins meal plans warned investors a drop in its fiscal 2023 margins could be steeper than previously estimated.

Conagra Brands Inc., up 69 cents to $38.27.

The maker of Birds Eye frozen vegetables and Slim Jim meat sticks reported strong fiscal third-quarter results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $37.42 to $1,697.42.

Restaurants slipped following a government report showing slower growth in the services sector.

Walmart Inc., up $2.44 to $149.67.

The retailer reaffirmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Western Alliance Bancorp, down $4.15 to $29.37.

Investors were disappointed by the Phoenix bank's update on its deposits.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover

Recent Videos

Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: