QQQ   364.91 (+1.55%)
AAPL   175.60 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.70 (+2.31%)
FB   223.59 (+0.80%)
GOOGL   2,829.11 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,379.81 (+2.56%)
TSLA   1,091.84 (+8.03%)
NVDA   282.19 (+1.90%)
BABA   115.09 (+1.86%)
NIO   21.21 (+6.53%)
AMD   120.24 (+0.48%)
CGC   7.94 (-8.63%)
MU   79.86 (+2.25%)
GE   92.00 (-2.15%)
T   23.87 (+0.13%)
F   16.67 (+1.21%)
DIS   138.72 (-0.30%)
AMC   29.33 (+44.91%)
PFE   53.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   116.17 (+2.12%)
BA   188.16 (-0.42%)
QQQ   364.91 (+1.55%)
AAPL   175.60 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.70 (+2.31%)
FB   223.59 (+0.80%)
GOOGL   2,829.11 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,379.81 (+2.56%)
TSLA   1,091.84 (+8.03%)
NVDA   282.19 (+1.90%)
BABA   115.09 (+1.86%)
NIO   21.21 (+6.53%)
AMD   120.24 (+0.48%)
CGC   7.94 (-8.63%)
MU   79.86 (+2.25%)
GE   92.00 (-2.15%)
T   23.87 (+0.13%)
F   16.67 (+1.21%)
DIS   138.72 (-0.30%)
AMC   29.33 (+44.91%)
PFE   53.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   116.17 (+2.12%)
BA   188.16 (-0.42%)
QQQ   364.91 (+1.55%)
AAPL   175.60 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.70 (+2.31%)
FB   223.59 (+0.80%)
GOOGL   2,829.11 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,379.81 (+2.56%)
TSLA   1,091.84 (+8.03%)
NVDA   282.19 (+1.90%)
BABA   115.09 (+1.86%)
NIO   21.21 (+6.53%)
AMD   120.24 (+0.48%)
CGC   7.94 (-8.63%)
MU   79.86 (+2.25%)
GE   92.00 (-2.15%)
T   23.87 (+0.13%)
F   16.67 (+1.21%)
DIS   138.72 (-0.30%)
AMC   29.33 (+44.91%)
PFE   53.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   116.17 (+2.12%)
BA   188.16 (-0.42%)
QQQ   364.91 (+1.55%)
AAPL   175.60 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.70 (+2.31%)
FB   223.59 (+0.80%)
GOOGL   2,829.11 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,379.81 (+2.56%)
TSLA   1,091.84 (+8.03%)
NVDA   282.19 (+1.90%)
BABA   115.09 (+1.86%)
NIO   21.21 (+6.53%)
AMD   120.24 (+0.48%)
CGC   7.94 (-8.63%)
MU   79.86 (+2.25%)
GE   92.00 (-2.15%)
T   23.87 (+0.13%)
F   16.67 (+1.21%)
DIS   138.72 (-0.30%)
AMC   29.33 (+44.91%)
PFE   53.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   116.17 (+2.12%)
BA   188.16 (-0.42%)

FedEx Corp. founder Fred Smith will step down as CEO in June

Monday, March 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

Fred Smith
FedEx CEO Fred Smith appears at a signing ceremony where President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order that establishes a National Council for the American Worker in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Washington. Smith is stepping down as CEO of FedEx in June 2022. The company said that Smith will become executive chairman. FedEx Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam will become CEO. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FedEx Corp. said Monday that Fred Smith will step down on June 1 as CEO of the package-delivery company that he founded and be succeeded by the company's president and chief operating officer.

Raj Subramaniam will serve as both CEO and president and Smith will become executive chairman, the package-delivery company said.

Smith, 77, started FedEx in 1973, delivering small parcels and documents more quickly than the post office could. Over the next half-century, he oversaw the growth of a company that combined air and ground service and became something of an economic bellwether because of its service to other companies.

“FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years,” Smith said in a statement that also praised Subramaniam's ability to guide the company. Smith said he will focus on global issues including sustainability, innovation, and public policy.

Subramaniam, 56, joined the company in 1991 and served in several marketing and management jobs in Asia and the United States. He rose to become the chief marketing and communications officer, and also served as the top executive of FedEx Express. He became president and chief operating officer in 2019 and joined the FedEx board the following year. He will remain a director.

Smith said that for the past several years he had recommended to FedEx directors that if he died or became disabled they should name Subramaniam CEO and appoint an independent chairman. On Monday, the board appointed a current director, Brad Martin, as vice chairman and Smith’s designated successor as chairman.

Smith broke the news to FedEx employees in a memo that retraced some of the Memphis, Tennessee-based company’s history. FedEx started with 14 planes and 389 team members, who delivered 186 packages on the first day of operations.

“We were a small startup and had our share of skeptics,” Smith said. He boasted that the company went on to become a "global connector of people and possibilities that would change our world for the better.”

FedEx and rival United Parcel Service have benefitted in recent years from the boom in online shopping, which has meant more parcels for its drivers to deliver to customers' doorsteps. In 2019, as Amazon.com built up its own delivery business, FedEx dropped a contract to provide express delivery for the retail giant, and stopped ground deliveries for Amazon soon afterward.

FedEx was hurt by the trade war with China, and Smith frequently used forums such as the quarterly earnings call to rail against tariffs, making him one of the few CEOs of a large U.S. corporation to challenge then-President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

The company earned $5.2 billion on revenue of $84 billion in its most recent full fiscal year, which ended last May 31.

Smith and a firm bearing his name own more than 19.2 million shares, according to FactSet. They are worth more than $4.4 billion at Monday's closing price.

Shares of FedEx rose about 2% in after-hours trading.

___

This story corrects an earlier version that said FedEx began operating in 1971.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.