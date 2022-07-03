×
Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage
From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you
US testing new fire retardant, critics push other methods
Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes
FedEx Stock Edges Lower on Berenberg Bear Note

Last updated on Sunday, July 3, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Berenberg downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to "hold" from "buy" this morning, calling the security a "show me story," while also slashing its price target to $275 from $330. The firm noted the delivery name's unreliable execution history, as well as rising inflation risks, which could overshadow the company's recent CEO change and new strategy. At last check, FDX is down 1.9% to trade $222.45.

The last time we checked in with FedEx stock, it was about to step into the earnings confessional. The security came just shy of the $250 level after its quarterly report -- its highest level since February -- but pivoted lower shortly afterwards. The shares still have support from their 30-day moving average, though, despite being down 25.3% year-over-year.

Short-term options traders are firmly bearish. This is per the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.18, which stands in the 89th percentile of annual readings.

 


7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.



