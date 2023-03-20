FedEx Stock Pops After Beat-and-Raise

S&P 500   3,916.64
DOW   31,861.98
QQQ   305.05
Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Deal for UBS to buy Credit Suisse sends shares tumbling
Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
The End of Coca Cola's Compressed Margins
Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
S&P 500   3,916.64
DOW   31,861.98
QQQ   305.05
Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Deal for UBS to buy Credit Suisse sends shares tumbling
Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
The End of Coca Cola's Compressed Margins
Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
S&P 500   3,916.64
DOW   31,861.98
QQQ   305.05
Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Deal for UBS to buy Credit Suisse sends shares tumbling
Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
The End of Coca Cola's Compressed Margins
Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
S&P 500   3,916.64
DOW   31,861.98
QQQ   305.05
Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Deal for UBS to buy Credit Suisse sends shares tumbling
Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
The End of Coca Cola's Compressed Margins
Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors

FedEx Stock Pops After Beat-and-Raise

Last updated on Mon., March 20, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stock is soaring today, after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings. The shares were last seen up 8.2% to trade at $220.77.

The delivery concern shared earnings of $3.41 per share, easily besting analysts' estimates of $2.73 per share. Though revenue of $22.17 billion was slightly below forecasts, FedEx raised its 2023 earnings outlook after noting its cost-cutting efforts are offsetting weak demand.

Options traders are responding the the results, with call volume running at 14 times the average intraday amount. Already today, more than 38,000 bullish bets and 29,000 puts have crossed the tape. Positions are being opened at the most popular contract -- the March 230 call.

At least nine brokerages raised their price targets on FDX. BofA Global Research hiked its price objective to $305 from $233, while J.P. Morgan Securities moved to $233 from $199.

On the charts, FedEx stock is trading at its highest level since late August. And though the equity is down 3% over the last 12 months, it now sports a nearly 30% year-to-date lead.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover

Recent Videos

Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: