S&P 500   4,463.12 (+1.17%)
DOW   34,754.93 (+0.80%)
QQQ   351.49 (+2.05%)
AAPL   163.98 (+2.09%)
MSFT   300.43 (+1.76%)
FB   216.49 (+4.16%)
GOOGL   2,722.51 (+1.71%)
AMZN   3,225.01 (+2.55%)
TSLA   905.39 (+3.88%)
NVDA   264.53 (+6.81%)
BABA   108.30 (+7.90%)
NIO   20.86 (+10.84%)
AMD   113.46 (+1.58%)
CGC   7.12 (+5.17%)
MU   79.41 (-1.38%)
GE   95.59 (+0.06%)
T   23.22 (+0.13%)
F   16.86 (+1.69%)
DIS   140.30 (+0.60%)
AMC   15.80 (+4.02%)
PFE   54.51 (+0.50%)
PYPL   118.77 (+5.89%)
BA   192.83 (+1.39%)
FedEx, US Steel fall; Moderna, Tesla rise

Friday, March 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

FedEx Corp., down $9.07 to $218.91.

The package delivery company's fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

GameStop Corp., up $3.09 to $90.79.

The video game retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

United States Steel Corp., down $1.59 to $32.96.

The steelmaker gave investors a disappointing first-quarter profit forecast.

Moderna Inc., up $10.67 to $178.93.

The drug developer asked U.S. regulators to authorize a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

Bank of America Corp., down 13 cents to $42.90.

Bond yields slipped and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down 21 cents to $52.30.

The bank expects a loss of $100 million in revenue during the quarter because of its pullback from business in Russia.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $2.09 to $312.51.

The photovoltaic products maker priced a stock offering at a discount to its previous closing price.

Tesla Inc., up $33.79 to $905.39.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly restarted production at its Shanghai plant after a two-day halt.


