FedEx, US Steel fall; Moderna, Tesla rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

FedEx Corp., down $9.07 to $218.91.

The package delivery company's fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

GameStop Corp., up $3.09 to $90.79.

The video game retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

United States Steel Corp., down $1.59 to $32.96.

The steelmaker gave investors a disappointing first-quarter profit forecast.

Moderna Inc., up $10.67 to $178.93.

The drug developer asked U.S. regulators to authorize a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

Bank of America Corp., down 13 cents to $42.90.

Bond yields slipped and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down 21 cents to $52.30.

The bank expects a loss of $100 million in revenue during the quarter because of its pullback from business in Russia.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $2.09 to $312.51.

The photovoltaic products maker priced a stock offering at a discount to its previous closing price.

Tesla Inc., up $33.79 to $905.39.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly restarted production at its Shanghai plant after a two-day halt.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Bank of New York Mellon (BK) 3.1 $52.30 -0.4% 2.60% 12.60 Buy $63.77 United States Steel (X) 2.2 $32.96 -4.6% 0.61% 2.26 Hold $31.89

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.