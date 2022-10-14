Fed's Bostic acknowledges trades broke rules, fixes records

S&P 500   3,583.07 (-2.37%)
DOW   29,634.83 (-1.34%)
QQQ   260.93 (-2.94%)
AAPL   138.44 (-3.18%)
MSFT   228.91 (-2.28%)
META   126.59 (-2.84%)
GOOGL   96.63 (-2.45%)
AMZN   106.96 (-4.95%)
TSLA   205.00 (-7.54%)
NVDA   112.16 (-6.22%)
NIO   11.76 (-7.98%)
BABA   73.06 (-2.60%)
AMD   55.89 (-5.17%)
T   14.99 (-0.86%)
MU   52.79 (-3.77%)
CGC   2.35 (-4.86%)
F   11.67 (-0.85%)
GE   67.59 (-0.52%)
DIS   94.60 (-2.11%)
AMC   6.00 (-0.66%)
PYPL   80.46 (-4.26%)
PFE   42.93 (-0.12%)
NFLX   230.15 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,583.07 (-2.37%)
DOW   29,634.83 (-1.34%)
QQQ   260.93 (-2.94%)
AAPL   138.44 (-3.18%)
MSFT   228.91 (-2.28%)
META   126.59 (-2.84%)
GOOGL   96.63 (-2.45%)
AMZN   106.96 (-4.95%)
TSLA   205.00 (-7.54%)
NVDA   112.16 (-6.22%)
NIO   11.76 (-7.98%)
BABA   73.06 (-2.60%)
AMD   55.89 (-5.17%)
T   14.99 (-0.86%)
MU   52.79 (-3.77%)
CGC   2.35 (-4.86%)
F   11.67 (-0.85%)
GE   67.59 (-0.52%)
DIS   94.60 (-2.11%)
AMC   6.00 (-0.66%)
PYPL   80.46 (-4.26%)
PFE   42.93 (-0.12%)
NFLX   230.15 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,583.07 (-2.37%)
DOW   29,634.83 (-1.34%)
QQQ   260.93 (-2.94%)
AAPL   138.44 (-3.18%)
MSFT   228.91 (-2.28%)
META   126.59 (-2.84%)
GOOGL   96.63 (-2.45%)
AMZN   106.96 (-4.95%)
TSLA   205.00 (-7.54%)
NVDA   112.16 (-6.22%)
NIO   11.76 (-7.98%)
BABA   73.06 (-2.60%)
AMD   55.89 (-5.17%)
T   14.99 (-0.86%)
MU   52.79 (-3.77%)
CGC   2.35 (-4.86%)
F   11.67 (-0.85%)
GE   67.59 (-0.52%)
DIS   94.60 (-2.11%)
AMC   6.00 (-0.66%)
PYPL   80.46 (-4.26%)
PFE   42.93 (-0.12%)
NFLX   230.15 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,583.07 (-2.37%)
DOW   29,634.83 (-1.34%)
QQQ   260.93 (-2.94%)
AAPL   138.44 (-3.18%)
MSFT   228.91 (-2.28%)
META   126.59 (-2.84%)
GOOGL   96.63 (-2.45%)
AMZN   106.96 (-4.95%)
TSLA   205.00 (-7.54%)
NVDA   112.16 (-6.22%)
NIO   11.76 (-7.98%)
BABA   73.06 (-2.60%)
AMD   55.89 (-5.17%)
T   14.99 (-0.86%)
MU   52.79 (-3.77%)
CGC   2.35 (-4.86%)
F   11.67 (-0.85%)
GE   67.59 (-0.52%)
DIS   94.60 (-2.11%)
AMC   6.00 (-0.66%)
PYPL   80.46 (-4.26%)
PFE   42.93 (-0.12%)
NFLX   230.15 (-1.02%)

Fed's Bostic acknowledges trades broke rules, fixes records

Fri., October 14, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer
Raphael Bostic
In this still image from video, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic speaks from Atlanta during a webinar sponsored by the 12 regional Fed banks to address the lack of racial disparity in the field of economics on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Bostic said Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, that many of his financial trades and investments in the past five years inadvertently violated the central bank's ethics rules, and he has revised all his financial disclosures since becoming president in 2017.(AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Friday that many of his financial trades and investments in the past five years inadvertently violated the central bank's ethics rules, and he has revised all his financial disclosures since becoming president in 2017.

Bostic said the trades were made by investment managers that he did not directly oversee and he was unaware of the transactions. He said he has since changed his investment approach to remain within the rules.

Bostic's disclosure comes just a year after a trading controversy engulfed the Federal Reserve. Last fall, two bank presidents resigned after their frequent stock trading at the outset of the pandemic attracted criticism because it occurred at the same time the Fed was taking steps to stabilize financial markets and the economy.

Since then, investments by Fed officials have come under tight scrutiny, given that policymakers like Bostic participate in interest rate decisions by the Fed that can cause wild swings in financial markets.

Bostic said the managers had made financial transactions during periods surrounding Fed meetings, when members of the Federal Reserve's policymaking committee are not supposed to trade. The advisers also purchased investments in amounts above limits set by the Fed's ethics rules.

The board of the Atlanta Fed said it has accepted Bostic's explanations for the oversights and announced no further actions.

“My board colleagues and I have confidence in President Bostic’s explanation that he did not seek to profit from any (Fed)-related knowledge,” said Elizabeth Smith, chair of the Atlanta Fed Bank's board.

Still, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has asked the Fed's Office of Inspector General to review Bostic’s financial disclosures.

“We look forward to the results of their work and will accept and take appropriate actions based on their findings,” a Fed spokesperson said.


The Fed revised its ethics rules last fall to put tougher limits on investing by Fed officials and senior staff. Those rules took effect May 1. Officials are now largely restricted to owning only diversified mutual funds and have to provide 45 days' notice before making any trade.

Bostic said he has altered his current investments to conform with the updated ethical guidelines.

“I recognize it is my responsibility to understand and abide by every obligation of this office,” Bostic said in a statement. “I want to be clear: At no time did I knowingly authorize or complete a financial transaction based on nonpublic information or with any intent to conceal or sidestep my obligations of transparent and accountable reporting.”

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.