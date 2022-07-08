×
S&P 500   3,899.38 (-0.08%)
DOW   31,338.15 (-0.15%)
QQQ   295.35 (+0.13%)
AAPL   147.04 (+0.47%)
MSFT   267.66 (-0.28%)
META   170.88 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,387.07 (+0.48%)
AMZN   115.54 (-0.68%)
TSLA   752.29 (+2.54%)
NVDA   158.38 (-0.13%)
NIO   22.60 (+0.44%)
BABA   120.90 (-1.22%)
AMD   79.35 (+0.06%)
MU   59.14 (+0.49%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.80 (-1.65%)
GE   63.25 (+0.40%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   95.86 (-1.61%)
AMC   14.66 (+1.24%)
PFE   53.17 (-0.47%)
PYPL   73.43 (-2.15%)
NFLX   186.98 (-1.21%)
Feds nudge airlines to let families sit together on planes

Friday, July 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

The Transportation Department on Friday urged airlines to make it easier for families to sit together on planes at no extra charge.

The department said in a notice to airlines that the carriers “should do everything that they can to ensure the ability of a young child” 13 or younger to sit next to an older family member.

The agency said it will monitor airlines starting in November and might propose new regulations.

The trade group Airlines for America said carriers “have always worked to accommodate customers who are traveling together, especially those traveling with children, and will continue to do so.”

The Transportation Department said it has received more than 500 complaints in the last five years about families unable to sit together. However, that is only about 1% of all complaints against airlines and is dwarfed by gripes about refunds and flight problems.

In 2016, Congress prodded airlines to let kids sit next to a family member at no extra charge, but the Trump administration Transportation Department did not draft rules on the matter, and neither has the Biden administration.

The department said Friday that airlines could do several things to help relatives sit together including assigning adjacent seats at booking or setting aside areas for families.

Increasingly, airlines charge extra for desirable seats to boost revenue. The 2016 law does not require them to make seat assignments that would upgrade a passenger to a better cabin or seat if there is an extra charge for that seat.

The department also issued a bill of rights for airline passengers with disabilities, a summary of existing laws that travelers can use as a reference.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".

