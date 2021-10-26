Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump

S&P 500   4,574.79 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,756.88 (+0.04%)
QQQ   379.12 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.32 (+0.46%)
MSFT   310.11 (+0.64%)
FB   315.81 (-3.92%)
GOOGL   2,786.17 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,018.43 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,376.07 (+1.68%)
NVDA   247.17 (+6.70%)
BABA   169.99 (-3.51%)
NIO   40.47 (-1.94%)
CGC   13.17 (-2.95%)
GE   107.44 (+2.03%)
AMD   122.93 (+0.47%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.37 (-1.05%)
F   15.94 (-0.38%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   172.04 (+0.02%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.81 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.05 (-2.12%)
S&P 500   4,574.79 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,756.88 (+0.04%)
QQQ   379.12 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.32 (+0.46%)
MSFT   310.11 (+0.64%)
FB   315.81 (-3.92%)
GOOGL   2,786.17 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,018.43 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,376.07 (+1.68%)
NVDA   247.17 (+6.70%)
BABA   169.99 (-3.51%)
NIO   40.47 (-1.94%)
CGC   13.17 (-2.95%)
GE   107.44 (+2.03%)
AMD   122.93 (+0.47%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.37 (-1.05%)
F   15.94 (-0.38%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   172.04 (+0.02%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.81 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.05 (-2.12%)
S&P 500   4,574.79 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,756.88 (+0.04%)
QQQ   379.12 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.32 (+0.46%)
MSFT   310.11 (+0.64%)
FB   315.81 (-3.92%)
GOOGL   2,786.17 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,018.43 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,376.07 (+1.68%)
NVDA   247.17 (+6.70%)
BABA   169.99 (-3.51%)
NIO   40.47 (-1.94%)
CGC   13.17 (-2.95%)
GE   107.44 (+2.03%)
AMD   122.93 (+0.47%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.37 (-1.05%)
F   15.94 (-0.38%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   172.04 (+0.02%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.81 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.05 (-2.12%)
S&P 500   4,574.79 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,756.88 (+0.04%)
QQQ   379.12 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.32 (+0.46%)
MSFT   310.11 (+0.64%)
FB   315.81 (-3.92%)
GOOGL   2,786.17 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,018.43 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,376.07 (+1.68%)
NVDA   247.17 (+6.70%)
BABA   169.99 (-3.51%)
NIO   40.47 (-1.94%)
CGC   13.17 (-2.95%)
GE   107.44 (+2.03%)
AMD   122.93 (+0.47%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.37 (-1.05%)
F   15.94 (-0.38%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   172.04 (+0.02%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.81 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.05 (-2.12%)

Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An Ohio trader in penny stocks was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he earned over $1 million illegally by lying repeatedly to his over 70,000 Twitter followers to get them to buy stocks in what authorities are calling a new social media-infused twist on an old stock manipulation game.

Steven Gallagher, 50, of Maumee, Ohio, was charged in New York federal court with securities fraud, wire fraud and market manipulation. He was arrested in Ohio. It was not immediately clear who would represent Gallagher at an initial court appearance in Ohio.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that Gallagher “brought old-school boiler room tactics to the Twitter age, and operated a social media pump-and-dump scam that defrauded ordinary investors.”

Ricky J. Patel, head of the New York office for Homeland Security Investigations, said Gallagher turned “lies into cash.”

“Pump and dump stock schemes cause mistrust in the market and have real victims who often invest large sums of money, only to have their hopes shattered by a fraudster’s greed,” Patel said.

Court papers in Manhattan alleged that Gallagher began defrauding followers of a Twitter account he started in September 2019 under the alias “Alex DeLarge,” a gang leader character who commits violent crimes in the Anthony Burgess novel “A Clockwork Orange.” By last week, the account had over 70,000 followers.

Authorities accused Gallagher of secretly buying a substantial number of shares in at least six thinly traded securities known as penny stocks because they are usually worth less than $1 per share. They said he then touted them to followers to cause them to purchase the stocks and drive their values higher.

Then, Gallagher secretly sold his securities while continuing to promote them to his followers so he could gain the highest price possible for his own sales, according to a criminal complaint.

Meanwhile, he boasted of his stock picking prowess to his followers, regularly posting images of his brokerage account balance and gains on his Twitter account to boost his reputation and induce followers to do as he urged, the complaint said.

Trading in one company Gallagher promoted online — Minnesota-based SpectraScience Inc. — was temporarily suspended in February by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which said “certain social media accounts may be engaged in a coordinated attempt to artificially influence the share price,” the complaint said.

Kingston Moy, a Homeland Security agent who signed the complaint, wrote that he'd spoken to at least two investors who lost thousands of dollars after following Gallagher's advice. The agent said the investors were impressed with how many followers Gallagher had and that he seemed to post his own financial positions.

The agent also said he interviewed Gallagher on Monday and Gallagher confirmed that he controls the DeLarge Twitter account and that he had posted a tweet in July 2020 designed to boost the value of one of the stocks he had been promoting to his followers.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.